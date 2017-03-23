President Donald Trump doesn't have the votes to pass his health care bill, the chairman of the House Freedom Caucus said Wednesday, but negotiations are underway.

A spokesperson for Chairman Rep. Mark Meadows says that the conservative group is "cautiously optimistic" that they'll get what they want after he and other members met with both Trump and Vice President Mike Pence at the White House Wednesday.

But they're all trekking back again Thursday — the same day the House is expected to vote on the bill.

"We need changes to the underlying bill before we vote on it in the House. ... There's not enough votes to pass it tomorrow," Meadows told reporters Wednesday.

The Freedom Caucus has staunchly opposed the current GOP plan, called the American Health Care Act, in part because they say it enshrines Medicaid and creates a new entitlement program. They're lobbying the White House for last-minute changes to the regulations imposed on insurance companies, since the AHCA kept many first imposed by the Affordable Care Act. Conservatives consider the regulations a symptom of heavy-handed government, including the requirement that insurance companies cover certain things such as maternity and preventative care.

House leadership has been reluctant to incorporate their demands because they said the changes would violate Senate rules that allow the Senate to pass the measure with a simple majority — just 51 votes — instead of the usual 60 votes.

But hours before the bill is supposed to come to the floor in the House, leadership seemed to be relaxing the parameters. A senior Republican aide said that they've received updated guidance from the Senate that says that while the changes would likely be challenged, the challenge would not necessarily kill the entire bill.

The changes would be a major win for the House conservatives, who have been holding out support for bill and threatening to doom its passage. The task of assembling party line votes for the AHCA has proven difficult, given that different members with the GOP conference oppose the bill for wildly different reasons.

House Speaker Paul Ryan is spending a large portion of his evening meeting with undecided members or those who leadership think are persuadable. He's focusing on the more moderate members of the House and leaving the conservatives to the White House.

At least 28 Republicans, according to an NBC News tally, are planning to vote no or leaning in that direction. The measure needs the support of 215 members — a majority of the 434 who are expected to vote — to pass the measure.

Despite cajoling, some moderates have come out in opposition Thursday, including Rep. Dan Donovan, R-N.Y., who announced his decision in a local news opinion piece Wednesday afternoon.

"My goal for this whole process was to help the people that it harmed without harming the people that it helped," Donovan told reporters.

According to a nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office assessment of the Republican bill, 24 million people are expected to lose health insurance by the end of the decade. Premiums for people over 50 who purchase insurance in the individual market could see their premiums rise from $1200 to $14,000 per year.

A senior GOP aide told NBC News that there are no plans to delay the vote beyond Thursday.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, standing with House Democrats on the East Steps of the Capitol Wednesday to commemorate the seventh anniversary of the Affordable Care Act being signed into law, admitted that changes to Obamacare are needed, but that a repeal like the one contained in the AHCA is dangerous.

"This bill was about peace of mind! Peace of mind for Americans to finally, finally, finally, finally be able to lie there and know that God forbid something happens like it's happened to an awful lot of us, that I'm not going to lose my house, I'm not going to lose everything, I'm not going to leave my family in distress," Biden said.

On their own, Democrats have little power to block Republican efforts in the House, but they have roundly denounced the AHCA as a generous tax cut for the wealthy masquerading as health care reform. The measure repeals all Obamacare taxes, giving people making more than $200,000 a tax cut of 4.7 percent.

The non-partisan Congressional Budget Office estimated that under the Republican plan premiums would decrease just 10 percent in a decade. They also oppose the size of the tax credits to help people purchase insurance and that insurance companies are required to provide patients with minimum coverage options such as maternity care, also known as the Essential Benefits Package.

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, said Wednesday that he's still opposed to the GOP plan.

"Our job is to do just what (Rep.) Mark Meadows said — to do what we told the American people we were going to do when they gave us the privilege to serve. And this bill doesn't do that. This bill does not repeal Obamacare. And that fundamentally is why we are opposed to it," Jordan said on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" Wednesday. "And unless it changes, I do not see the votes there to pass this legislation."

The only place the bill can change is in the House Rules Committee, which is currently meeting. It is the final step in the process before it goes to the House floor for a vote by the full House.

Changes are being proposed, including a full repeal of Obamacare, like Jordan suggested, but the Rules Committee is stacked with Republicans close to leadership and any changes not mandated by leadership are likely to fail.

The ongoing drama of corralling an unruly Republican conference comes one day after Trump told Republicans that they'd lose their seats if they vote against the bill.

But influential outside groups have staked out their positions. Four major conservative groups, including the Charles and David Koch-backed Freedom Partners and Americans for Prosperity, Heritage Action, FreedomWorks and Club for Growth, are urging Republicans to vote against it. All three groups run primaries against Republicans who don't align with their positions.

"Republicans in Congress promised a full repeal of Obamacare, but the current plan falls far short," said AFP Chief Government Affairs Officer Brent Gardner. "We simply cannot support this bill, and commit to standing with champions in the House who also oppose the continuation of Obamacare."

On the other side, the Chamber of Commerce, which supports the measure, is also keeping score of the members who vote against the bill.

It's not only conservatives within the GOP who oppose the bill. About a dozen moderates opposite it as well, but for different reasons. They are concerned that the tax credits aren't generous enough and that the Medicaid changes will kick too many people off the program for low-income Americans.