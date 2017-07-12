Christopher Wray, President Donald Trump’s nominee to lead the Federal Bureau of Investigations, pledged to lead an "independent" bureau during his Senate confirmation hearing Wednesday.

"If I am given the honor of leading this agency, I will never allow the FBI’s work to be driven by anything other than the facts, the law, and the impartial pursuit of justice. Period,” Wray, 50, said in his opening remarks to the Senate Judiciary Committee. "My loyalty is to the Constitution and the rule of law.”

"To anyone who thinks I would be holding punches doesn’t know me very well,” he added.

Wray, a former federal prosecutor, was chosen by Trump early last month to replace former FBI Director James Comey, who was fired from the role this past May amid an investigation into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

Comey later testified that Trump asked him for a loyalty pledge and believed the president wanted him to drop the investigation into Michael Flynn, the president's former national security advisor.

"I believe to my core that there’s only one right way to do this job and that is with strict independence,” Wray said.

Wray was tapped by former President George W. Bush in 2003 to become assistant attorney general in charge of the criminal division. The Senate unanimously confirmed him.

As FBI director, Wray would be responsible for leading a team of more than 30,000 FBI employees scattered across 56 U.S. field offices.