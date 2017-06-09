Former FBI Director James Comey told members of the Senate Intelligence Committee Thursday about a possible third interaction between Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Russian officials, a source familiar with the closed session told NBC News.

Comey discussed this Thursday afternoon after Comey's public testimony on his firing and interactions with President Donald Trump, the source said.

The potential interaction in question, which NBC News had previously reported, took place last year during a campaign event at the Mayflower Hotel in downtown Washington, D.C. Both Sessions and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner attended.

The Justice Department again on Thursday said no such meeting ever took place.

"Jeff could add a lot of light to it as to why he recused himself," Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.V., a member of the Intelligence Committee, said. "There’s one meeting we don’t (know about) and people would like to know about it."

Kushner is expected to meet with the Senate Intelligence Committee later this month, NBC News has learned.