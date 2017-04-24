Congress returns from a two week break facing a looming deadline to keep the government operating while President Donald Trump presses harder for some legislative accomplishments as his first 100 days in office winds to a close.

The week is shaping up to be a collision of needs between the two and time is quickly running out on both.

Passing funding to avoid a government shutdown appeared to be an easy task just weeks ago but new stumbling blocks have arisen in recent days as Trump has added new demands into the mix on items like the border wall and increased military spending.

Government funding ends on Friday, April 28, allowing only three full days of legislative activity after the House returns late Tuesday night and the last-minute controversial requests from the administration are threatening to make a deal harder to reach.

At the same time, Trump is pushing Congress to move quickly on another attempt to pass a repeal bill of the Affordable Care Act, despite the reality that House Republicans aren't unified on a path forward.

And to add more Congress' plate, Trump told the Associated Press last week that he plans to unveil his plan to overhaul the tax code, another priority for Republicans but a gesture that caught Republican Congressional leaders by surprise.

All of this is making for a busy week. Here are the top issues facing Congress when they return:

Funding the Government

Because Congress last year failed to come together on an appropriations bills for 2017, they passed a short term measure called a Continuing Resolution, or CR, that funds the government at 2016 levels. But that CR runs on out April 28, giving Congress a hard deadline to pass a comprehensive funding bill to finish the current fiscal year.

With time running out and the last-minute demands by the Trump administration complicating negotiations, it is likely that Congress, which is not interested in a government shutdown, will pass another short-term CR to keep the government open for a week or two.

Aides to both Republican and Democratic members involved in hammering out a funding bill have admitted that talks had been progressing well until last week when the Trump administration demanded politically toxic measures be put into the measure. Those include $3 billion for border security and the construction of a border wall and an additional $30 billion for defense spending. The administration also said they want to withhold funding for some subsidies in the Affordable Care Act that helps low-income people afford health care.

Both Republicans and Democrats in Congress have expressed displeasure with the administration's late demands.

Rep. Tom Reed, R- N.Y., says politics should be kept out of the funding bill. "I hope we can avoid these ideological issues and focus on keeping the lights on," Reed said on MSNBC Friday.

"We've asked the president not to interfere. If he doesn't interfere we can get this done," said Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer. "So we ask him to let us do our work and to not throw in some last minute poison pills that could undo it and we can get this done."

The Democrats don't want money from budget going to border wall despite the fact that it will stop drugs and very bad MS 13 gang members. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 23, 2017

Health Care

As if working up to the 11th hour on keeping the government open wasn't enough, the White House is pushing the House to vote on the Republican health care bill to undo much of Obamacare.

Trump, who underestimated the ideological splits among House Republicans on the last go-around, would still like them to pass their signature campaign promise — repealing Obamacare — before his 100th day in office on Friday.

An amendment revealed last week is meant to be a compromise for the most conservative members to agree to support the bill. It's not impossible for a vote on health care to come up this week but leadership is not likely to let members vote on it unless they have a majority — 216 Republicans — to pass the bill.

In a conference call with GOP members over the weekend, House Speaker Paul Ryan made it clear that while the work on health care continues, the primary focus of the coming week would be on keeping the government open.

Tax Reform

Another wish list for Republicans is tax reform, which, according to their original plan, was supposed to be presented as early as this month or May. But the failure of the health care bill has complicated the timeline, pushing back tax reform to the fall.

Still, Trump, eager for the aura of success, said that he would unveil his plan for corporate and individual taxes this week.

A plan is not legislation, however, and Speaker Ryan has said that tax reform is much more difficult to achieve without repealing the nearly trillion dollars worth of taxes in the Affordable Care Act.

2018 Appropriations

While Congress is still wrangling over 2017 funding, they must make progress on 2018 funding. Congress' main responsibility is to fund the government and if the Republicans, who run on the platform of fiscal responsibility, want to have government funding in place for the next fiscal year on time, their work on a dozen appropriations bills must be complete by October 1.

Debt Ceiling

By August, the government is expected to reach its limit on its ability to borrow money — or pay for government programs like Social Security and air traffic controllers — Congress must raise the debt ceiling.

It's been a controversial vote in recent years as Republicans used it to paint President Obama as fiscally irresponsible and nearly forcing a government shutdown over it. While the deadline is not pressing at the moment, it's another part of a complicated summer calendar.

But will be the first time Congress will have to raise the debt ceiling with a Republican in the White House. It'll still be a difficult vote for conservatives who voted against it in the past.