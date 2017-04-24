Congressional negotiators are continuing their work on a funding bill to keep the government's lights on past Friday as they try to maneuver around demands by the Trump administration that few on Capitol Hill support.

And while efforts to avoid a shutdown are expected to dominate the action in Congress this week, there were signs of movement Monday on another of the GOP's signature agenda items: health care. Two House Republicans have floated a compromise that would enable states to waive requirements around pre-existing conditions, a component of the Affordable Care Act that Republicans promised would not be touched in any repeal of Obamacare.

While talks are still ongoing to fund the government for the remainder of the fiscal year, President Donald Trump's demands that money for the border wall be included in the funding bill have stalled progress. Democrats say that they will not support any bill that includes money for a border wall.

"The president says he's willing to shut down the government of the most powerful nation on earth if the U.S. taxpayers won't pay for a wall now that Mexico says they won't," said Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vermont and top Democrat on the Senate Appropriations Committee, which is leading the negotiations. "I don't think that's a very smart thing to do."

Sen. Thad Cochran, R-Miss., the top Republican on the Appropriations Committee, said Monday night that negotiations are progressing.

"There is some language in there [about a border wall] but it's designed to be constructive in the process," he said. "I think we've made progress."

The Trump administration, looking for a legislative victory before Trump's 100th day in office Saturday, took to Twitter to defend his position.

The Wall is a very important tool in stopping drugs from pouring into our country and poisoning our youth (and many others)! If — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 24, 2017

And Sean Spicer, White House press secretary, told reporters Monday that he "can't guarantee" that there won't be a government shutdown.

"I think that the work that [Office of Management and Budget] Director [Mike] Mulvaney and others have made in these negotiations has been very positive. They feel very confident that that won't happen," Spicer added.

Democrats acknowledge that they'll support additional funds for border security, as long as it doesn't go specifically to building a wall. Republicans accept that compromise.

"If you can make this about better border security, the president's in good shape," said Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., who said the president should not force Congress to include money for the wall in this funding bill. "If he wants a 2,200 mile wall, I don't think he's going to get the votes to support that."

Democrats feel that they have the upper hand, given that Republicans control the White House, the House, and the Senate, and would therefore own the political consequences.

"Instead of risking government shutdown by shoving this wall down the Congress' and American people's throats, the president ought to just let us come to an agreement," said Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer on Monday. "We're happy to debate this wall in regular order down the road once he has a plan, which there's no plan now, [Trump] just says 'build it.'"

Republicans insist that there won't be a shutdown, and if they can't reach agreement and pass a bill by Friday, they will pass a short-term spending bill for one or two weeks that will give negotiators more time to reach an agreement.

While funding the government is the top priority for Congress this week, Republicans are making progress on an effort to revive their health care bill, the American Health Care Act.

The two main Republicans who are leading negotiations come from opposite ends of the Republican ideological spectrum. Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C. and head of the conservative Freedom Caucus and Rep. Tom MacArthur, R-N.J. and co-chair of the centrist Tuesday Group, are working to bridge the gap between the conservative and moderate Republicans to help amass 216 Republican House votes in support of a compromise.

The latest iteration would allow states to ask the federal government for a waiver against providing coverage for pre-existing conditions if those states can show that they have alternate coverage options, such as a re-insurance program, a high-risk pool or federal-risk sharing program.

The new component is meant to appease the most conservative members of the House who say that mandates and regulations on how and who insurance companies can cover are driving up the cost of health coverage.

But many Republicans, as well as Trump, promised that any repeal of the Affordable Care Act would preserve coverage for pre-existing conditions.

Under the proposal from Meadows and MacArthur, people without existing insurance coverage could be charged more if they join the insurance market with health problems.

This proposal is building on an idea from last week that would allow states to apply for a waiver from providing essential health benefits in their insurance plans. Essential health benefits are services the federal government mandated that insurers must cover, like maternity care, hospitalization and emergency care.

It also would allow states to apply for a waiver on the community rating, a mandate that limits the amount health insurance companies can charge certain people. But increased charges can't be because of age, health and gender, essentially keeping intact the component known as the community health rating.