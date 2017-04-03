Senate Democrats Monday gained enough votes to block the nomination of Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch, a move that appears certain to lead Republicans to change Senate rules and allow Gorsuch to be confirmed with a simple majority of 51 votes, instead of the current 60-vote threshold.

Four Democrats announced their opposition to Gorsuch Monday morning, including three on the Senate Judiciary Committee who are debating his nomination.

The development came as the Senate Judiciary Committee is prepared to pass the nomination out of committee, a vote that is expected to be along party lines with all nine Republicans supporting him and all seven Democrats in opposition.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Sunday indicated that he will proceed with the co-called "nuclear option" to change Senate rules and avoid a filibuster.

"Neil Gorsuch will be confirmed this week. How that happens will really depend on what will happen with our Democratic friends," said McConnell on NBC's "Meet the Press" on Sunday.

Republicans currently hold 52 seats in the Senate.

Play Facebook

Twitter

Embed Feinstein Explains Why She Opposes Judge Gorsuch's Nomination 1:26 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="http://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/912726595752" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif. and the top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, announced during this morning's hearing that she "cannot support this nomination." Her spokesman confirmed Monday that she will support a filibuster.

"Judge Gorsuch's views were difficult to discern because he refused to answer many questions — even basic questions that were answered by previous nominees," Feinstein said.

Her announcement, along with similar announcements from several of her colleagues, gave Democrats the 41 votes they needed to filibuster the nomination.

Related: These Are the Democrats Voting Against Neil Gorsuch

Gorsuch was nominated by President Donald Trump to replace Justice Antonin Scalia who died in February of 2016.

Gorsuch went through four days of hearings in the Judiciary Committee where Democrats expressed concern about his conservative leanings, including his inclination to rule in favor of corporations over individuals.

But the fight over Gorsuch this week is heading toward an unprecedented battle that is likely to change the Senate rules for this nominee and those in the future.

A move by Republicans to change the rules would be the latest escalation in a long-running partisan battle over the judiciary and other presidential appointments in the upper chamber.

Democrats are also angry over Republican treatment of President Barack Obama's nominee to replace Scalia, Merrick Garland, whom Republicans refused to consider.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said Democrats aren't innocent.

"When you complain about Garland, it's the arsonist complaining about the fire," Graham said.

Play Facebook

Twitter

Embed Graham: Dems' Garland Excuse Is 'The Arsonist Complaining About the Fire' 1:38 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="http://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/912754243662" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Democrats changed the Senate rules in 2013 from requiring a 60-vote to a simple majority for all judicial nominations and cabinet officials after Republicans blocked Obama's nominees.