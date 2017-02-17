Democrats are doing what they can to delay the vote of Scott Pruitt to be administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency, holding another all-night session to highlight their their opposition to the Oklahoma attorney general for his past battles with the regulatory agency he would be tasked to now run.

And their opposition intensified after a judge ruled late Thursday that Pruitt must release a tranche of emails pertaining to his relationship with the oil and gas industry during his time as attorney general. It's a request he's denied for more than two years until a judge said he must comply. Despite the order, the vote on his confirmation remains slated for this afternoon.

Play Facebook

Twitter

Google Plus

Embed Trump EPA pick would face own lawsuit v EPA 8:03 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="http://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/857973315691" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

As attorney general, Pruitt has sued the EPA and fought the agency trying to regulate the fracking boom in his state of Oklahoma.

Democrats are urging that his confirmation vote be delayed until February 27 when they return from their week-long recess and after the first batch of judicial-ordered emails are to be released on Tuesday.

"No lawyer in a trial would ever go to trial without known the evidence in the case," said Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., said.

But Republicans are denying the request, saying that it's just another excuse.

"If it wasn't one thing it would be another," said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. "The effort has been to delay the nominations that they make controversial as long as possible in order to play into their left wing base which will not accept the results of the election."

Pruitt is likely to be the latest nominee to be approved on mostly a party line vote. Because Democrats changed Senate rules in 2013, cabinet nominees are able to pass with the support of just a simple majority instead of the previously required 60 votes.