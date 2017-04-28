The renewed momentum for a GOP plan to repeal and replace Obamacare is now threatening to complicate efforts to avoid a government shutdown.

Democrats said Thursday they would oppose even a one-week extension to keep the government operating past Friday if Republicans bring up a bill to repeal the Affordable Care Act this week.

The House vote is shaping up to be a largely partisan vote where mostly Republicans will support it, a move that is further stoking simmering tensions between the two parties that is likely to pour into next week when the next deadline approaches to keep the government's lights on.

Senate Republicans tried to pass the extension without a roll call vote Thursday evening but Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer objected because he wants a deal on the larger funding bill before he agrees to the extension. Schumer's demand puts more pressure on negotiators to wrap up talks before the Senate tries again on Friday.

While Republican leaders insist they will not bring health care to the floor for a vote until they are confident they have enough support to pass it, a new compromise amendment to the once-shelved legislation has given it enough of a push to raise the prospect of a vote by the end of the week.

Meanwhile, Republican and Democratic negotiators have run out of time to pass a large funding bill and GOP leaders are preparing for a short-term extension to allow for more time to reach an agreement.

"If Republicans announce their intention to bring their harmful TrumpCare bill to the House Floor tomorrow or Saturday, I will oppose a one-week continuing resolution and will advise House Democrats to oppose it as well," said Democratic Whip Steny Hoyer, who is responsible for corralling Democratic votes.

Republicans, however have dismissed Democratic concerns.

"I'd be kinda shocked if the Democrats would want to create a government shutdown because they have been dragging their feet," House Speaker Paul Ryan said of the government funding talks. "I'm confident we'll be able to pass a short-term extension."

House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi indicated at a news conference Thursday morning that Republicans are going to have to pass a one-week extension without votes from her caucus.

"Some of my members do not want any CR," she said, referring to the extension. "They think there has been plenty of time" for negotiations.

President Donald Trump, growing impatient with the slow and dramatic mechanics of Congress as his 100th day in office approaches, lobbed seven tweets Thursday morning blaming Democrats for the absence of a government funding deal.

The Democrats want to shut government if we don't bail out Puerto Rico and give billions to their insurance companies for OCare failure. NO! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 27, 2017

Trump touched on a series of issues that are still holding up a deal, including funding for Puerto Rico and health insurance for coal miners.

Trump backed down from two of his demands this week — money for a border wall and withholding subsidies to help lower-income people — to avert a government shutdown.

Meanwhile, House Republicans leaders are working to assess the number of votes they have for their updated health care bill after a core group of conservative members of the House agreed to support the measure.