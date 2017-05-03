Just as it appeared that the latest iteration of the Republican health care bill wouldn't muster enough support to pass the House, new proposed changes earned the support of two critical members.

Michigan Rep. Fred Upton, a key Republican who came out against the current bill on Tuesday, now says he supports it thanks to an additional amendment that attempts to protect people with pre-existing conditions.

Upton and Rep. Billy Long, R-Missouri, an ally of President Donald Trump who also came out against the bill this week, emerged from a meeting with the president Wednesday morning saying they are both now on board.

"I support the bill with this amendment that's going to be included," said Upton outside the White House.

The previous round of changes by Rep. Tom MacArthur, R-N.J., appealed to conservatives but lost moderates, including Upton, due to concerns that people with pre-existing conditions wouldn't be protected or would be saddled with unaffordable premiums if states opt out of the current federal mandate to cover people with life-long health problems.

Upton's amendment would add $8 billion of federal funding over five years to help people with pre-existing conditions cover their increased costs.

However, health policy experts and advocacy groups said the additional money was unlikely to offset costs significantly for people with pre-existing conditions, who could face major premium increases tied to their illness under the new law and whose insurance could potentially cover fewer services than under Obamacare.

"This is a drop in the bucket," Matthew Fiedler, a fellow at the Brookings Institution's Center for Health Policy, told NBC News.

Under the existing AHCA framework, many at-risk groups, especially older Americans, would also receive less government aid to purchase insurance than under Obamacare, fewer subsidies to cover out-of-pocket costs, and potentially higher premiums tied to their age, which could further complicate their ability to pay for care. The AARP immediately reiterated its opposition to the bill despite the new amendment in a tweet, saying that it would not help the "majority" of people with pre-existing conditions.

Upton's earlier opposition had been a major blow for the prospects of the bill. NBC News has been asking Republicans members where they stand. Now that Upton and Long are supportive, 19 Republicans have said they are voting against it. Republicans can only lose 22 members for it to pass. There are more than a dozen who are undecided.

"Fred Upton provided a lot of cover for a lot of moderate members who were sort of on the fence," said a House aide who requested anonymity to speak freely. "If the changes get the support of those two members, I think there's a lot to get closer to the finish line."

Upton is the former chair of the House Energy and Commerce committee and wrote several previous bills to repeal the Affordable Care Act and a host of other health care bills that are incorporated into the Republicans' comprehensive American Health Care Act.

Like many of the moderates who are either opposed or leaning against the bill, Upton comes from a more moderate district, and voting for this bill could be politically toxic.

But Upton's changes haven't convinced some members, including Rep. Frank LoBiondo of New Jersey, who said he's still opposed because of the reduction to Medicaid.

But the legislative yo-yo of writing amendments to appease all corners of a party so starkly divided on health care has its risks. When something is changed to address moderates' concerns, it risks losing conservatives.

An aide to Rep. Mark Meadows, the chair of the conservative Freedom Caucus that has reluctantly signed on to the bill after being blamed for the original bill's failure, said the 36-member Freedom Caucus will remain supportive even with an additional $8 billion in federal funding.

"The House Freedom Caucus will continue to support as long as there are no substantive policy changes," the aide told NBC News. "The additional money alone shouldn't lose the House Freedom Caucus."

Republicans who support the bill are trying to hold a vote on it this week, before House members return to their districts for a 12-day recess. There's widespread recognition that if the House leaves, it will be much more difficult to pass the measure after a week with constituents.

Republican leaders are continuing their outreach to individual members to see where they stand. Multiple House aides say they are "cautiously optimistic."