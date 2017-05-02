House Republicans are ready for round three.

Feeling close to having enough support to pass its embattled health care bill, the party has revved up its whip operation in the hope of getting a vote on the amended plan this week.

Republican leaders are working to get 216 Republicans to vote in favor of it. Only 22 Republicans can vote no in order for the bill to pass. Rep. Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah, is coming back to Washington after having foot surgery to provide Republicans with a much needed "yes" vote, an aide told NBC News.

"I'm very confident that we'll have a vote on it; I'm fairly confident it'll pass," said Rep. Mark Walker, R-N.C.

Thanks to deep GOP divisions, the first iteration of the American Health Care Act, as the bill is called, failed to reach the floor for a vote and a subsequent attempt to revive it died before Congress went into a two-week recess. A core group of conservatives signed on to the bill after changes were made to accommodate them, but many moderates have residual concerns.

NBC News has been asking Republicans members where they stand. So far, 21 Republicans have said they are voting against it, and more than a dozen more are undecided.

Here are the members voting 'no':

Charlie Dent, (R-PA)

David Young (R-IA)

Patrick Meehan (R-PA)

Leonard Lance (R-NJ)

Ileana Ros-Lehtinen (R-FL)

Barbara Comstock (R-VA)

Frank LoBiando (R-NJ)

Ryan Costello (R-PA)

Dan Donovan (R-NY)

Andy Biggs (R-AZ)

Chris Smith (R-NJ)

Jeff Denham (R-CA)

Dan Webster (R-FL)

Thomas Massie (R-KY)

Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA)

Walter Jones (R-NC)

Billy Long (R-MO)

Mark Amodei (R-NV)

John Katko (R-NY)

Jaime Herrera Beutler (R-WA)

Fred Upton (R-MI)

Here are the members who are undecided:

Chairman Ed Royce (R-CA)

Mario Diaz Balart (R-FLA)

Adam Kinzinger (R-IL)

Mike Coffman (R-CO)

Mike Bost (R-IL)

Susan Brooks (R-IN)

John Faso (R-NY)

Rick Crawford (R-AR)

Tom Garrett (R-VA)

Kevin Yoder (R-KS)

Tom Reed (R-NY)

Darrell Issa (R-CA)

David McKinley (R-WV)

Hal Rogers (R-KY)

Louis Gohmert (R-TX)

Chairman Rodney Frelinghuysen (R-N.J.)