The once-sidelined Republican effort to repeal and replace Obamacare received a shot of momentum Wednesday as a group of conservative House Republicans came out in support of the bill after proposed changes to the underlying legislation.

The announcement by the Freedom Caucus changes the dynamics of the discussion and could provide enough votes for House Republicans to pass the measure.

"While the revised version still does not fully repeal Obamacare, we are prepared to support it to keep our promise to the American people to lower healthcare costs," the Freedom Caucus, a group of three-dozen members, said in a statement.

Play Facebook

Twitter

Embed House Conservatives Now Support Revised Health Care Bill 2:26 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="http://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/930146883599" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

But while some conservative members of Congress giving support to the measure, the proposed changes are also raising new concerns about some of the promises the party has made about guaranteed, affordable coverage and even how members of Congress themselves would be treated.

"The good news is a lot of really good progress has been made during these last two weeks. A lot more members are focused on getting to where we need to be," said Rep. Steve Scalise, the third-ranking Republican in the House responsible for counting votes. "And so we're not going to stop working until we get that done."

The original Republican bill was dropped even before it came up for a vote last month after leadership was unable to obtain enough votes for passage. Both conservative and moderate members objected to the original legislation and negotiators have been working on changes for the past weeks.

The new proposed amendment, authored by Rep. Tom MacArthur, R-N.J., is an attempt to appease some of the conservatives by allowing states to get a waiver for regulations on insurance companies that protect patients, such as equal-cost coverage for those with pre-existing conditions and a robust benefits package known as essential health benefits, but that also, they say, increase the cost of coverage. States must be show that people with high health care costs will be covered, either through a high-risk pool or a federal cost-sharing program.

"I believe that we're going to get to 216 or beyond," said Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C, referring to the number of Republicans it will take to pass a health care bill in the House.

Meadows is the chair of the Freedom Caucus, a conservative group of more than 30 Republicans, many of whom helped to sink the first attempt at health care last month.

Rep. Scott Desjarlais, R-Tennessee, a member of the Freedom Caucus and was opposed to the bill, said this new change is productive.

"I think it looks pretty good," he told reporters Monday night.

And Rep. Dave Brat, R-Virginia, who was also a critic, said that he is now "looking forward" to voting for the bill.

But in an attempt to appeal to conservative, the new amendment back-tracks on a Republican campaign promise to keep coverage for those with pre-existing conditions. The measure could allow insurance companies to charge people with pre-existing conditions more, a component likely to be unpopular among moderates, especially those from Democratic or swing districts.

The measure also ran into a new problem just hours after the text of the legislation was released. The amendment protects members of Congress and their employees from those waivers on pre-existing conditions and essential health benefits. In other words it keeps some of the most popular parts of Obamacare for members of Congress.

The development was first reported by Vox Wednesday morning and House Republicans immediately addressed it in their closed-door conference meeting.

They emerged from the meeting insisting that, that because of strict Senate rules to pass the health care bill on a mechanism known as reconciliation, the House bill must retain the protection for members of Congress and the Senate will have to fix it once they get the bill.

Republican leadership has said that they will schedule a vote for the bill once they have the votes. A vote is not currently scheduled.

While some conservatives seem to be switching their position to one of support, many of the moderates have either stayed silent on the changes or maintained their opposition.

"I am a no," said Rep. Leonard Lance, R-N.J.

And so is Pennsylvania Republican Rep. Charlie Dent, who told reporters that "it doesn't address my underlying concerns."

This amendment is part of a larger bill that would unwind Obamacare and all of its taxes, including the tax on couples making more than $250,000. In its place, the American Health Care Act gives tax credits to people who purchase health insurance outside of an employer based on age instead of income. It would also end the Medicaid expansion and cap the number of Medicaid recipients based on the state's population.

Democrats are already preparing attacks on Republicans for supporting this new version of the bill.

"Removing protections for people with pre-existing conditions will go down in infamy as one of the most heartless acts of this Republican Congress," said Tyler Law, spokesman for the DCCC, the campaign arm of Congressional Democrats. "As proof of the repeal bill's devastating impact, Republican Members of Congress are exempting themselves from the punishment they are willing to inflict on their constituents."