Rep. Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah, announced Wednesday that will not run for re-election in 2018, a surprise decision from the congressman who raised his profile investigating the administration of President Barack Obama.

"After long consultation with my family and prayerful consideration, I have decided I will not be a candidate for any office in 2018," he wrote on Facebook. "I have long advocated public service should be for a limited time and not a lifetime or full career. Many of you have heard me advocate, 'Get in, serve, and get out.' After more than 1,500 nights away from my home, it is time. I may run again for public office, but not in 2018."

Chaffetz is chair of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, the panel tasked with oversight of the executive branch. He launched investigations into former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton on the death of four Americans in Benghazi. He also led the probe into IRS Commissioner Lois Lerner.

He has come under pressure, mostly from Democrats, to investigate the Trump administration, including Russia's involvement in the U.S. presidential election. But Chaffetz has declined to do so, saying that Intelligence Committees are better equipped to do so. He has also been reluctant to look into Trump's potential conflicts of interest pertaining to his businesses.

Chaffetz, 50, first won election in 2008 and has easily won re-election since then. In 2016 he won his district with nearly 74 percent support. Trump won his district with only 47 percent.

Chaffetz has been floated as a possible candidate for Utah's Senate seat in 2018 if senior Sen. Orrin Hatch decides to retire. But his Wednesday statement ruled that out.

He didn't, however, rule out a run for governor in 2020. "Who knows after 2018," he said to NBC News of his political future.

He had previously said he was open to a gubernatorial run with an interview with the Desert News in 2016. "I'm not going to be here forever. I would take a serious, serious look at running for governor," he said in the interview. "I want to go as hard and fast as I can in the House and then go home."

Chaffetz said the timing of his announcement was to give others a head start.

"By announcing now, I hope to give prospective candidates time to lay the groundwork for a successful run. I have no doubt the 3rd Congressional District will be represented by a Republican. I trust you to find the best person to serve," he wrote.

Rep. Steve Stivers, the head of the Republican campaign committee to elect House Republicans, said he's confident that the seat will stay in the party's hands.

"Republicans have a deep bench of talented candidates in Utah who are more than up to this challenge. The NRCC is very confident in our ability to keep this seat red in November 2018," Stivers said.

Dr. Kathryn Allen, who's running against Chaffetz as a Democrat, raised about $560,000 for the race between January and March, according to Federal Election Commission filings. In the same amount of time, Chaffetz had raised only about $170,000.