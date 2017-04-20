Health Care Compromise Circulates As Congress Prepares to Return

House Republicans working on a deal to overhaul the nation's health care system have come up with a set of bullet points aimed at bridging differences between GOP factions and restarting the attempt to pass legislation that would replace the Affordable Care Act, otherwise known as Obamacare.

The measure written by Rep. Tom MacArthur, a moderate Republican from New Jersey, was hashed out with Rep. Mark Meadows R-N.C., the chair of the conservative Freedom Caucus, in an attempt to bring together enough members to pass health care reform in the House.

Play Facebook

Twitter

Embed GOP Moderates Propose Health Care Compromise to Conservatives 2:12 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="http://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/925280323960" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

The proposal is not much different than ideas discussed before Congress left town for its current two-week Easter recess and it's unclear whether it does enough to convince both moderate and conservative opponents to support the bill.

Opposition from both sides helped scuttle GOP leaders' effort to repeal and replace Obamacare in March, resulting in a defeat for both House Speaker Paul Ryan and President Donald Trump on one of their signature legislative priorities.

The compromise draft addresses some of the conservatives' concerns over regulations imposed on insurance companies that they say drive up the cost of premiums.

It allows states to apply for a waiver from providing essential health benefits in their insurance plans, which are services the federal government mandated that insurers must cover like maternity care, hospitalization and emergency care. States would be able to set up high risk pools for the most costly people to insure with the goal of bringing down the cost of insurance for healthier individuals.

But the plan doesn't address other conservatives' concerns, including the requirement that insurance companies can only charge older people five times more than younger, healthier people, Alain known as the community health rating.

The plan also doesn't address the concerns of moderates who are worried about cuts to Medicaid and tax benefits that are too small to help people purchase individual coverage.

A Republican leadership aide said that no vote is scheduled on the health care bill, an indication that this plan has not yet garnered enough consensus.

Republicans have a conference call Saturday to discuss it and other pressing matters before they return from break on Tuesday.