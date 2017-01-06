The House of Representatives easily passed a statement of opposition to a United Nations resolution that condemned Israel for its expansion of Jewish settlements on disputed land.

The measure passed 342-80, garnering the support of both Republicans and Democrats, a bipartisan measure that splits with the outgoing Obama administration and sides with the incoming Trump administration on the controversial policy issue.

House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi opposed the measure, but House Speaker Paul Ryan defended it in a rare speech on the House floor.

"I am stunned at what happened last month. Our government abandoned our ally Israel when she needed us the most," Ryan said.

The United States abstained from voting on U.N. resolution 2334, which passed in December, causing public outrage from Republicans on the Hill and even many Democrats who broke with their president over the issue.

The House resolution, which is non-binding and more of a statement, calls on the United Nations to repeal the resolution and says President Barack Obama violated long-standing policy regarding Israel, a close U.S. ally. It demands that the U.S. take no action at this month's conference on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The House measure also says the United Nations' condemnation of Israel is anti-Israel and will hamper the peace process because it does nothing to admonish Palestinian actions.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer both said that they back a Senate version of the measure, signifying that it will also pass the Senate.

"The proposed resolution does not bring us any closer to the goal of a two-state solution. Peace must come from direct negotiations between the two parties," Schumer said after the United Nations acted.