By the slimmest of margins, the House of Representatives passed the Republican plan to replace Obamacare Thursday afternoon, sending the measure to a skeptical Senate where it would be almost certain to take on a completely different form. Republicans passed the bill by a vote of 217 to 213, just one vote over the 216 needed.

Republicans had been working to piece together a GOP-only coalition of votes ever since their attempt to repeal and replace much of the Affordable Care Act failed nearly two months ago and came into the vote with just 21 votes to spare.

House Speaker Paul Ryan took to the floor ahead of the vote to argue that Obamacare was failing. "We can continue with the status quo or we can put this collapsing law behind us and end this failed experiment," he said.

Play Facebook

Twitter

Embed Ryan Makes Final Plea on House Floor Before Health Care Vote 2:13 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="http://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/936431171946" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

"This is a good day for the American people and the president of the United States. He personally engaged in a real way to make a difference," said Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C. before the vote. Meadows had been working his conservative members to agree to the measure as the vote neared. President Donald Trump threatened to run a primary against Meadows and fellow conservatives after the bill's failure in March.

Related: Here's What You Need to Know About the GOP Health Care Bill

Last minute deals, including promises to some members on future legislation and an additional $8 billion for people with pre-existing conditions in the current bill, helped to get squeamish moderates on board, a move that opened the doors for leadership to find enough votes.

The final tally, however, was close. It's a politically risky vote for many moderates in swing districts who could have tough re-elections in 2018 who are wary of campaign ads saying they voted to take away coverage for people with pre-existing conditions.

After all the wrangling to get through the house, the bill is sure to undergo extensive changes in the more moderate Senate.

Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tenn, said that the House bill has "zero" chance of passing the Senate.

"It's just-that's not the way it's going to work. To be honest," Corker said on MSNBC's "Morning Joe." "People are going to want to improve it. I don't see any way that it goes back in the form that it comes."

The Senate, however, will not need any Democrats to pass it because they are using a procedural mechanism that allows the bill to pass the Senate to pass with just 51 votes instead of the usual 60-vote threshold. There are 52 Republicans in the Senate.

The House measure came to the floor without an updated accounting of how much the bill will cost or its impact. The last assessment, which was done before the bill was altered, said that 24 million people would lose insurance, it would save $300 million and premiums would go down ten percent after ten years.

Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Georgia, said that having no updated CBO score is slightly concerning.

"It is a concern, but at this point we have to move forward. The American people are clear they want this done, so I think we have to strike when the iron's hot," he said.

Play Facebook

Twitter

Embed Health care plan politics are 'do or die' for GOP, Nicolle Wallace says 2:16 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="http://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/936190531998" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Consumer advocacy groups have expressed concern for the bill, saying that it won't adequately protect patients. Meanwhile, the conservative, small-government political groups such as Club for Growth and Heritage Action have come out in support of the measure.

Rep. Raul Labrador, R-Idaho, one of the most conservative members of Congress, said he will vote for the bill. But when asked if he can guarantee that no one would lose coverage under the GOP plan, he could not.

"What I can guarantee is that more Americans will be helped by this plan than Obamacare has helped," he said. "More people will have their premiums lowered, more people will have lower out of pocket costs more people will have access to these high risk pools."

The legislation was made more conservative throughout the process to appeal to members like Labrador who wanted nothing short of a complete repeal of the Affordable Care Act.

Here are the key measures in the House bill: