The news that Sen. John McCain, R-Arizona, had been diagnosed with a brain tumor shook Capitol Hill on Wednesday evening, but his fellow lawmakers responded with a clear and hopeful message: If anyone can beat this, it's John McCain.

President Donald Trump praised the former prisoner of war and two-time Republican presidential candidate, saying he has "always been a fighter."

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, hailed McCain as a "hero to our country."

Play Facebook

Twitter

Embed Sen. John McCain Diagnosed With Brain Tumor 0:35 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="http://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/1003896899615" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

"He has never shied from a fight and I know that he will face this challenge with the same extraordinary courage that has characterized his life," McConnell said in a statement. "We all look forward to seeing this American hero again soon."

Rep. Steve Scalise, R-Louisiana, who has been hospitalized since the congressional baseball shooting in June, tweeted that he was praying for his colleague:

Praying for my friend @SenJohnMcCain, one of the toughest people I know. — Rep. Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) July 20, 2017

Former President Barack Obama praised his onetime rival for the White House as an "American hero & one of the bravest fighters I've ever known."

"Cancer doesn't know what it's up against," Obama tweeted. "Give it hell, John."

Hillary Clinton said McCain "is as tough as they come," adding that she was thinking of the senator, his wife, Cindy, and "their whole family tonight."

Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Arizona, said he had spoken to his senior colleague:

Just spoke to @SenJohnMcCain. Tough diagnosis, but even tougher man. — Jeff Flake (@JeffFlake) July 20, 2017

Sarah Palin, the former governor of Alaska and McCain's running mate on the 2008 Republican presidential ticket, said McCain was "one tough fighter."

"We know he'll face this diagnosis with courage and strength," Palin said in a Facebook post.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-California, tweeted that she was "privileged to call him a friend."

Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., right, with Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, as Attorney General Jeff Sessions testifies on Capitol Hill last week. J. Scott Applewhite / AP file

Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Virginia, Clinton's running mate on the 2016 Democratic ticket, tweeted: "Thinking about a hero, my Chairman, my friend John McCain. Stay strong!"

McCain is chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, of which Kaine is a member.

As tweets and posts from lawmakers in both parties poured in Thursday evening, at least one colorful message seemed to sum up the mood in Washington. Former Rep. John Dingell, D-Michigan, applauded his friend McCain as "a dogged ole S.O.B."