Attorney General Jeff Sessions will testify Tuesday before the Senate Intelligence Committee as part of the ongoing probe into Russia's election interference. The hearing is set to begin at 2:30 p.m. ET.
Lawmakers are eager to question the former senator over his meetings with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak and President Donald Trump's decision to fire then-FBI Director James Comey.
Follow NBC News' live blog below, and tune into MSNBC for continuing coverage and analysis.
Latest
Another Thing That Might Be on Sessions' Mind
A new ProPublica piece out today reports that Trump offered personal lawyer Marc Kasowitz the attorney general job before he gave it to Sessions, the Republican senator who was among the very first people in Washington to rally behind the political outsider's campaign. Kasowitz, who is now handling the president’s response to the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 campaign, reportedly told friends about the offer.
Rosenstein Says No Reason to Fire Special Counsel
Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein said Tuesday that he has seen no reason to fire special counsel Robert Mueller, despite Trump confidante Chris Ruddy telling reporters that Trump is considering doing so.
Mueller is the special counsel appointed by the Justice Department to investigate Russian interference in the 2016 election. Rosenstein told members of a Senate Appropriations subcommittee during his morning testimony that he is the only person who is able to fire Mueller.
How the White House Will Spin Sessions' Testimony
NBC News reports that Trump allies and the GOP plan to spin Attorney General Jeff Sessions' appearance before the Senate Intelligence Committee as a media and liberal smear campaign against a dedicated public servant who wanted his testimony to be public because he says he has nothing to hide.
The former Republican senator and Trump campaign aide will have quite a bit to discuss: He denied contacts with the Russians during the campaign in his Senate confirmation hearing, but later had to amend his testimony once meetings were reported. He recused himself from the investigation into the campaign’s ties to Russia, but later played a hand in ousting Comey, who the president said was fired for his handling of the Russia investigation.
— Jane C. Timm