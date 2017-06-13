Attorney General Jeff Sessions will testify Tuesday before the Senate Intelligence Committee as part of the ongoing probe into Russia's election interference. The hearing is set to begin at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Lawmakers are eager to question the former senator over his meetings with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak and President Donald Trump's decision to fire then-FBI Director James Comey.

