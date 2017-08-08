May You Die in Pain,’ Voter Tells GOP Lawmaker

An angry voter had harsh words for Rep. Doug LaMalfa, R-Calif., at a town hall meeting on Monday: "May you die in pain," the voter said, scolding the California Republican for his support of a House GOP plan to repeal Obamacare.

The biting remark from the elderly constituent, who was holding a sign that read "Lackey for the Rich!" was one of several intense moments from a passionate group of about 400 residents during the gathering in Chico, according to The Los Angeles Times.

Constituents were concerned about GOP efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act. Senate Republicans failed to pass a pared-down Obamacare repeal bill late last month.

"I think that your vote to throw 22 million people off of health is reprehensible and in the service of the rich," the resident told LaMalfa. "I hope you suffer the same painful fate as those millions that you have voted to remove health care from. May you die in pain."

The man, who was not identified, was jeered by some in attendance, according to audio from a Facebook video posted by North State Public Radio, but the voter shot back: "I'm not a nice person," which prompted laughter from the crowd.

"We pray for our constituents, too, sir," LaMalfa told the resident.

Rep. Doug LaMalfa speaks at a town hall in Chico, California. NBC News

However, LaMalfa stood by his vote on health care.

"People across the board are being hurt by this," LaMalfa said about Obamacare, according to The Times, to a series of boos.

"I have the mic, folks. Yep, boo away," he replied.

Residents, who repeatedly jeered the congressman during the hour-long meeting, were irked not only by LaMalfa’s stance on health care, but at his support for President Donald Trump on other issues, such as climate change and position on taxes.

"I don’t buy the idea that man-made activity is responsible," LaMalfa said about climate change.

One resident also dressed up as the "The Wicked Witch of the West Coast," according to the paper, and called on LaMalfa to resign.

Heather Calun dressed up as the Wicked Witch of the West Coast in protest. She wants LaMalfa to resign over his vote to repeal Obamacare. pic.twitter.com/rBZXAnjd2l — Phil Willon (@philwillon) August 7, 2017

Some Republican lawmakers have been hesitant to hold town halls in their districts, citing security concerns and claims of organized outsiders infiltrating the districts to disrupt the meetings.

LaMalfa, however, shook off the broadsides lobbed at him during the meeting, telling the Record Searchlight that the audience was "spirited" and "pretty good," compared to a previous town hall he held earlier this year.