McCain: ‘Bizarre’ Behavior by House Intel Committee Leaders

After high-stakes back and forth between the top Democrat and Republican on the House Intelligence Committee, Sen. John McCain labeled their conduct "bizarre" on Wednesday and said partisan fighting had cost Congress its credibility to investigate Russian interference the election.

"No longer does the Congress have credibility to handle this alone, and I don't say that lightly," McCain, R-Arizona, chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, told MSNBC's Greta Van Susteren.

McCain renewed his call for a congressional select committee or independent commission to investigate the matter — a step Republican leaders on Capitol Hill have so far resisted taking.

Earlier in the day, Devin Nunes, the Republican Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, announced that he had new evidence showing communications of President Donald Trump's transition officials may have been incidentally collected by U.S. intelligence surveillance.

Trump said he felt somewhat vindicated by the news, after spending weeks on defense about his unsubstantiated claim that former President Barack Obama had wiretapped him.

But Democrats were furious that Nunes, a former Trump transition official himself, briefed Trump on the matter.

"It's simply not possible to do a credible investigation if you take information that's pertinent to the scope of what you're investigating and bring it to the White House instead of bring it to your own committee," Rep. Adam Schiff, the top Democrat on the Intelligence Committee, told MSNBC's Chuck Todd, adding that there was "more than circumstantial" evidence of collusion between Trump associates and Russia.

Surveying the entire Nunes-Schiff exchange, McCain called it "bizarre" and criticized both lawmakers.

"There is no substantiation for what Chairman Nunes said, nor is there substantiation for what Congressman Schiff said," the veteran senator told Van Susteren.

McCain said we know "for sure" that Russia interfered in the election, but added, "They did not achieve in affecting the outcome."

Asked about Trump's claim of vindication, McCain responded, "I have long ago given up on trying to interpret the remarks of the president of the United States."