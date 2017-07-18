GOP Support Erodes for McConnell’s Obamacare Repeal Plan

WASHINGTON — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday he is preparing to bring before the full Senate a comprehensive repeal of the Affordable Care Act — but Republican support for his plan quickly began to erode.

"I regret that the effort that we repeal and immediately replace Obamacare would not be successful. That doesn’t means we should give up," McConnell said on the Senate floor, acknowledging defeat but looking forward to his next move in a months-long effort that has stymied the Senate. "This doesn’t have to be the end of the story."

He added, "We will now try a different way to bring the people relief from Obamacare. I think we owe them at least that much. In the coming days, the Senate will take up a vote on a repeal of Obamacare combined with a stable two-year transition period as we work toward patient-centered healthcare."

But two centrist Republicans said Tuesday they aren't willing to support a bill that only repeals Obamacare and provides no replacement or does not attempt to fix it. If a third senator objects, McConnell's approach dies because he needs the support of 50 Republicans out of the 52-member GOP conference for it to pass.

"I do not support the new plan," Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, told reporters. "A better approach would be...to begin hearings focused on the problems in the ACA, and let’s try to get bipartisan support to fix those egregious flaws."

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.V., tweeted her statement in opposition to repeal only, saying she can't vote for it without a replacement.

MORE: I will only vote to proceed to repeal legislation if I am confident there is a replacement plan that addresses my concerns. — Shelley Moore Capito (@SenCapito) July 18, 2017

Even a member of Republican leadership had a dim view of repeal's chances of going anywhere.

"My guess is we’re now headed toward normal committee activity, take 60 votes on the floor to try to solve these significant problems one at a time," said Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., vice chair of the Republican conference.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said that repealing Obamacare without a replacement "would be a disaster."

"Our health care system would implode, millions would lose coverage, coverage for millions more would be diminished," he said on the Senate floor. "Our healthcare system would be in such a deep hole that repair would be nearly impossible. In fact, passing repeal and having it go into effect two years later is in many ways worse than the Republican healthcare bill that was just rejected by my Republican colleagues."

McConnell's effort to partially repeal and replace the ACA fell apart Monday night after two more Republican senators said they wouldn't support it. McConnell said Tuesday will bring to the floor a bill that both the House and Senate passed in 2015 that would be close to a full repeal of Obamacare after a two-year phaseout.

The repeal vote in 2015, however, was mostly symbolic to prove to the GOP base that Senators supported dismantling the ACA because they knew full well that it would not be signed into law while Barack Obama was president. As expected, Obama vetoed the legislation.

"President Trump will sign it now," McConnell said.

After the bill collapsed on Monday night, Trump said that he'd like to see a repeal-only bill.

McConnell's move is a sign of frustration for the Senate leader who was unable to bring together his caucus on health care.

Conservatives disliked McConnell's bill because it didn't do enough to bring down premiums and provide enough choice in the insurance market. Some also opposed because it didn't repeal all of the Obamacare taxes and kept in place tax credits to help people purchase insurance.

For their part, moderates disliked the bill because of deep cuts to Medicaid and because the tax credits offered would lead to higher out-of-pocket costs for many in the individual market.

A vote on a full repeal will likely be supported by conservatives, however, who have long lobbied for it.

"I’m happy that we’re getting a chance to repeal, and replace, go back to the 2015 bill," said Sen. Luther Strange, R-Ala.

But that puts moderates, including at least two who are up for re-election in 2018, in a difficult spot. Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev., opposed the first version of the Senate bill because of the cuts to Medicaid. A full repeal would also mean a loss of insurance and Medicaid for people in Nevada.

House Speaker Paul Ryan said at a news conference Tuesday that he would prefer a bill that would also offer a replacement for Obamacare but that the Senate needs to act. "We would like to see the Senate move on something," Ryan said.