By a 2-to-1 ratio, Americans say the health care legislation that was recently passed by the House and supported by President Donald Trump is a bad idea instead of a good idea, according to a new NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll. Forty-eight percent say it's a bad idea, including 43 percent of respondents who "strongly" believe that. By contrast, just 23 percent call the legislation a good idea, including 18 percent who "strongly" say that. That 25-point gap between good idea and bad idea is larger than the NBC/WSJ poll ever found for Barack Obama's health-care plan. Back in December of 2013, following problems with the rollout of the HealthCare.Gov website, 50 percent had said the Obama plan was a bad idea, versus 34 percent who said it was a good idea.

This past February, however, 43 percent of Americans called the Obama plan a good idea, while 41 percent said it was bad.

On May 4, the House approved legislation - by a narrow 217-213 majority - to repeal and replace Obama's Affordable Care Act. No Democrats voted for the bill, and the legislative activity has since moved to the U.S. Senate.

According to the new NBC/WSJ poll, 52 percent of Republican respondents say the GOP health-care legislation is a good idea, versus 77 percent of Democrats who believe it's a bad idea. Among independents, it's 44 percent bad idea, 18 percent good idea.

The NBC/WSJ poll was conducted May 11-13 of 800 adults - including nearly half by cell phone - and it has an overall margin of error of plus-minus 3.5 percentage points.