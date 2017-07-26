Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., who was critically wounded after a gunman opened fire at a congressional baseball practice in June, has made progress in his recovery and was discharged from a Washington, D.C., hospital Tuesday.

Scalise, the third-ranking Republican in the House, is in "good spirits and is looking forward to his return to work once he completes" intensive inpatient rehabilitation, MedStar Washington Hospital Center said in a statement.

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise listens during an interview in New York on October 8, 2014. Scott Eells / Bloomberg via Getty Images file

"He and his family are grateful for the care he received from the trauma team as well as the other doctors, nurses, and staff," the hospital said.

Scalise, 51, who was shot in the hip, was the most seriously wounded of four people who were injured June 14 when James T. Hodgkinson opened fire at a baseball field in Alexandria, Virginia, where Republican lawmakers were practicing for their annual game against Democratic lawmakers.

Hodgkinson, 66, of Belleville, Illinois, died in an exchange of gunfire with police. Officials briefed on the FBI's investigation told NBC News last month that Hodgkinson had a list of several Republican representatives in his pocket when he was killed.

