Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., who was critically wounded after a gunman opened fire at a congressional baseball practice in June, has made progress in his recovery and was discharged from a Washington, D.C., hospital on Tuesday.

Scalise, the third-ranking Republican in the House, is in "good spirits and is looking forward to his return to work once he completes" intensive inpatient rehabilitation, MedStar Washington Hospital Center said in a statement.

Play Facebook

Twitter

Embed Rep. Steve Scalise Discharged From Hospital 0:36 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="http://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/1010388547894" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

"He and his family are grateful for the care he received from the trauma team as well as the other doctors, nurses, and staff," the hospital said.

Scalise, 51, who was shot in the hip, was the most seriously wounded of four people who were injured June 14 when James T. Hodgkinson opened fire at a baseball field in Alexandria, Virginia, where Republican lawmakers were practicing for their annual game against Democratic lawmakers.

As the GOP players hit the dirt, the wounded Louisiana lawmaker dragged himself some 15 yards into the right field, leaving a trail of blood.

Related: Who Is Steve Scalise, House Majority Whip Wounded in Alexandria Shooting?

Awesome news. Can’t wait to have you back to work, @SteveScalise. https://t.co/arVbvNocNZ — Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) July 26, 2017

Hodgkinson, 66, of Belleville, Illinois, died in an exchange of gunfire with police. Officials briefed on the FBI's investigation told NBC News last month that Hodgkinson had a list of several Republican representatives in his pocket when he was killed.

Scalise represents Louisiana's 1st Congressional District, where he was born. He was preceded by Bobby Jindal, who left the post to become the state's governor in 2008.