WASHINGTON — Bracing for a long day and night of votes on health care, Republicans are working to shore up support for a pared-down bill that would repeal just a few parts of the Affordable Care Act.

Republican leaders have scaled back their ambitious goal of completely repealing Obamacare because they couldn’t find agreement among their own members on how to go about it. So now they hope to pass, at some point tonight or tomorrow, a slimmed-down version of repeal.

But even that so-called "skinny" bill is running into trouble.

A repeal of a tax on medical devices, which Republicans had hoped would be in the bill, is not likely to make it because it would violate budget rules, according to one lobbyist familiar with the negotiations.

The contours of the bill, at this point, include a repeal of the individual mandate to purchase insurance, the defunding of Planned Parenthood and community health centers, some waivers of insurance regulations and a partial repeal of the employer mandate to provide insurance.

The contents of the “skinny” repeal will largely depend on which parts can win the support of 50 Republican senators in Thursday's voting.

But some Republicans are still undecided because the exact plan is not yet in place.

“We just have to get back to work and see what can get 50, 51, or 52 votes,” said Sen. Pat Roberts, R-Kan. “We’re working on that,” adding that Republicans are going “down the laundry list of things we can agree on.”

To reach that “skinny” bill, the Senate on Thursday afternoon will begin what’s called a "Vote-a-Rama," where senators will vote consecutively on as many amendments as they want. Republicans are likely to offer amendments that they’d like to see in a health care bill, but the final package will only include items have the support of at least 50 Republicans.

Democrats, objecting to the GOP’s process say that they won’t offer any amendments during the "Vote-a-Rama" until Republicans show what they plan to offer in their “skinny” bill.

Democrats also requested an analysis from the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office that found that an additional 16 million people would lose their insurance under the Republicans’ bare-bones bill.

The “skinny” repeal is far from Republicans’ campaign promise of also rolling back the Medicaid expansion, subsidies to help people purchase insurance, taxes, and insurance regulations.