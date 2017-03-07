House Republicans have unveiled a long-anticipated plan to dismantle and replace the Affordable Care Act, former President Barack Obama's signature health care achievement, that includes scrapping a requirement for individuals to purchase health insurance.

The cost of the proposed bill, dubbed The American Health Care Act, is still uncertain, but the measure will undoubtedly reduce the number of those insured, a central goal of the ACA, better known as Obamacare.

The bill was released Monday night by top Republicans on the two House committees that oversee health care after more than two months of crafting that involved White House officials.

The bill delivers on a promise made by top Republicans for years and then-candidate Donald Trump that repealing and replacing Obamacare would be priority number one.

"Skyrocketing premiums, soaring deductibles, and dwindling choices are not what the people were promised seven years ago," House Speaker Paul Ryan said in a statement. "It's time to turn a page and rescue our health care system from this disastrous law.

"The American Health Care Act is a plan to drive down costs, encourage competition, and give every American access to quality, affordable health insurance," Ryan said.

He said the bill would protect patients with pre-existing conditions and would offer a stable transition for those currently enrolled in insurance on state-run Obamacare exchanges.

Trump marked the release of the proposed bill with a tweet, saying "Time to end this nightmare."

The elimination of the so-called individual mandate disrupts a key component of Obamacare that greatly expanded the number of people insured. The new proposed bill would also eliminate the subsidies that help people with low incomes purchase insurance and replaced them with more limited tax credits. It would also freeze the Affordable Care Act's expansion of Medicaid, likely reducing the number of people on the government assistance program.

Here are the details of Republicans' proposed health care system.

REPLACING OBAMACARE:

Tax credits: The bill provides tax credits for people to purchase insurance based on age. Twenty-year-olds can receive a tax credit worth $2,000, and the credit grows the older a consumer gets. A 60-year-old can receive a $4,000 tax credit.

The tax credits start to be reduced for a person making more than $75,000 and a couple making more than $150,000 to ensure that high-income patients' insurance isn't being federally subsidized.

Health savings accounts: The bill expands the incentive to use so-called health savings accounts by doubling the allowed-contribution to more than $6,000 per person and $13,000 for a family.

Medicaid: In 2020, Medicaid expansion would be frozen and new people would be barred from enrolling under the income-based system. Thy new way to provide coverage would allow states to implement eligibility based on population, essentially putting a cap on the number of people who can enroll in the Medicaid.

WHAT STAYS:

The measure isn't a full repeal of Obamacare. It would keep some of the most popular components of the Affordable Care Act, including an assurance that people with pre-existing conditions can keep their insurance. It also allows people under the age of 26 to stay on their parents' insurance.

WHAT'S NEXT:

Two House committees, the Energy and Commerce and Ways and Means committees, will examine their portions of the bill on Wednesday, when changes could be made. The bill must then go to a Budget Committee and the Rules Committee before heading to the full House, which Republicans hope will happen before Easter.

The bill has undergone several changes since a draft was released less than two weeks ago to appease a more conservative bloc of Republicans who had originally slammed the bill as "Obamacare-lite."

Some conservative members, however, said that while the bill may be an improvement from the draft bill, they still have concerns.

Driving conservatives' concerns, in part, is not knowing how much the new health care plan would cost. The non-partisan Congressional Budget Office has yet to release a score of the bill. Backers of the bill said that simply ending the Obamacare subsidies will pay for their plan.

"I would want to know the score, you know, what is the coverage and what is the cost, absolutely," Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-Louisiana, said. "I'm trying to be diplomatic."