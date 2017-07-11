WASHINGTON — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Tuesday announced he is delaying the start of the traditional August recess this year by two weeks in order to work on health care and other issues.

McConnell's decision comes after members of his own party asked him to delay the five-week long break from Washington as a long list of GOP priorities pile up. He also said Democrats have slowed down work in the senate, making the move necessary.

“In order to provide more time to complete action on important legislative items and process nominees that have been stalled by a lack of cooperation from our friends across the aisle, the Senate will delay the start of the August recess until the third week of August," McConnell said in a statement released to reporters Tuesday afternoon.

Senate Republicans have yet to release a new version of their health care bill, which has been the top legislative goal for the party but has eaten up months of Congressional time. They also hoped to be further along on tax reform at this point in the year but a handful of Republican leaders are still working out the main points of any plan. The party must also lift the debt ceiling, something that is often rife with political brinkmanship as conservatives are mostly opposed to allowing the federal government to increase the amount its able to spend. Plus, the Congress still has to pass its appropriations bills that fund the government for the next fiscal year.

Eight senators, most of them newly elected, held a news conference Tuesday morning before McConnell announced his decision, calling on McConnell to cancel the recess, noting that with the August break, only 31 legislative days exist until the end of the fiscal year on September 30 and a long to-do list. There was no immediate word on whether the House will also delay they scheduled recess.