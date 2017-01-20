Senate Confirms Retired Gen. James Mattis as Defense Secretary

The Senate easily confirmed retired Gen. James Mattis to be defense secretary —just a few hours after President Donald Trump's swearing in at the West Front of the U.S. Capitol.

The Senate confirmed Trump's first cabinet position in a 98-1 vote.

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York, who has opposed permitting a recently retired general to take a civilian leadership post, voted no. Mattis' confirmation could only happen after Congress gave him an exception to serve in the post.

The head of the Defense Department must be a civilian, and the general had not been retired from the military for at least seven years.

One of Trump's first acts as president was to sign a waiver allowing Mattis to serve in the post.

The Senate is also voting on John Kelly to lead the Department of Homeland Security.

