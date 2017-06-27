GOP Delays Health Care Vote Amid Defections, Disagreement

WASHINGTON — Senate Republicans Tuesday postponed a planned vote on the GOP bill to replace Obamacare until after the July 4th recess. Senators were told of the delay at a Republican lunch by Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, according to multiple sources.

At least five GOP senators had said they were not prepared to vote in favor of a procedural measure that was slated to take place as early as Tuesday evening. That vote was necessary to begin the process that would have allowed the Senate to take a final vote by the end of the week. With no Democratic support for the bill, GOP leadership needs the votes of at least 50 of the 52 Republican senators to pass it.

Many Republican senators expressed their reservations about the bill as they walked into their weekly Tuesday lunch where they were joined by Vice President Mike Pence and White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus. All GOP senators have been invited to a meeting at the White House this afternoon to discuss the legislation.

Both conservative and moderate Republicans have talked about their concerns with the bill since it was unveiled late last week. Conservatives were disappointed that the legislation does not constitute a full repeal of the Affordable Care Act, while moderates in the senate are concerned about the deep cuts in Medicaid spending.

Play Facebook

Twitter

Embed McConnell Announces Delay on Senate Health Care Vote 0:52 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="http://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/977194563924" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

“We’re going to continue the discussions within our conference on the differences that we have that we’re continuing to try to litigate,” McConnell told reporters. “Consequently, we will not be (voting) on the bill this week, but we’re still working toward getting at least 50 people in a comfortable place.”

McConnell said leadership is “still optimistic” about getting a health care bill passed. If they do, the measure would then have to also be approved by the House.

Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., another member of leadership, said that while the “schedule may have changed a little bit, the one thing that hasn’t changed is that Obamacare is collapsing. It is a failed system that needs to be replaced and we believe that the legislation that we’re trying to get up on the Senate floor and considered there will take America in a better direction.”

On Monday, the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office released its analysis of the bill, estimating that it would result in 22 million more uninsured Americans, compared to current law, by 2026.