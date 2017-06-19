WASHINGTON — Senate Democrats will began a full-court press this week to highlight their opposition to Republican efforts to overhaul the nation's health care system, seeking to draw attention to a secretive legislative process that could dramatically scale back Medicaid and alter the individual insurance market.

Democrats plan to take to the Senate floor throughout Monday evening for a "talk-a-thon" to discuss a potential bill they haven't seen and can't stop without the votes of at least three GOP senators if and when it reaches the floor.

And they are looking to use all parliamentary procedures available to them to slow down not only any business relating to health care but any other Senate business, including floor votes and committee hearings.

Democrats in recent weeks have increasingly voiced alarm with the speed and secrecy of Senate Republicans as they seek to hammer out their version of the bill passed by the House last month, noting frequently that the passage of the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare, happened after a year of hearings and more than 25 days’ worth of debate.

“If Republicans won’t relent and debate their health care bill in the open for the American people to see, then they shouldn’t expect business as usual in the Senate,” said Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer in a statement. “Republicans are drafting this bill in secret because they’re ashamed of it, plain and simple.”

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has suggested for several weeks that he hopes to bring the bill to the floor before the July 4th recess, which is in less than two weeks from now. No text of legislation has yet been released to the public or even Republican members.

“We have 52 Republican Senators all wanting to get to yes to find a solution and I believe we’re going to vote before the July 4th recess," Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., the fourth ranking Republican, said on CNBC Monday morning.

Starting Monday, Democrats will object to all requests in the Senate to proceed to any business on the Senate floor, which requires unanimous consent or a vote that requires the support of 60 votes, according to a Democratic aide.

In addition, they will sit in their seats on the Senate floor Monday night to attempt to force the House-passed health care bill, the American Health Care Act, to the relevant committees. They’ll also attempt to delay any impending health care vote, which could come up as early as next week.

News conferences and a flurry of social media activity should also be expected over the next two weeks from Democrats as well. Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., are using their profiles to publicly draw opposition to the health care bill, including a Facebook Live event this afternoon.