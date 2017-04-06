Senate Democrats Thursday blocked Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch from advancing to a final vote, a move that will prompt Republicans to change the Senate rules by using the so-called "nuclear option" to allow Gorsuch and future Supreme Court nominees to be confirmed with a simple 51-vote majority.

In a vote of 55 to 45, all but four Democrats voted to support a filibuster against a procedural motion that needed the support of 60 senators to pass to effectively halt Gorsuch's nomination in its tracks.

Led by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Republicans are slated to now begin a series of procedural motions that will culminate with a change in the rules for the confirmation process for Supreme Court nominees. The rules change will enable Gorsuch to pass through the Senate with a simple majority instead of the current 60-vote threshold. A final confirmation vote is expected Friday.

The use of the "nuclear option" for Supreme Court nominees is dramatic and historic for a body that honors precedent and rules and rarely changes the way it operates. In 2013, Democrats used the nuclear option on lower court and cabinet nominees but left the filibuster in place for Supreme Court appointees.

The move is likely to change both the Senate and the future make-up of the nation's highest court. Because a nominee could pass with a simple majority instead of 60 votes, it's much more likely that a more ideological candidate would be nominated, an action that some fear would polarize the Supreme Court.

Trump nominated Gorsuch, a judge on the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals, to replace Justice Antonin Scalia who died in February of 2016. President Barack Obama nominated Judge Merrick Garland to replace Scalia but Republicans, who were in the majority, refused to consider his nomination.

The four Democrats to support the advancement of Gorsuch's nomination were Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, Joe Donnelly of Indiana, Heidi Heitkamp of North Dakota, all of which are up for re-election in 2018 in states that President Donald Trump won. Sen. Michael Bennet of Colorado also voted for Gorsuch to advance. Gorsuch is from Colorado.