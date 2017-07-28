WASHINGTON — Obamacare stays. For now.

Senate Republicans failed to pass their pared-down Obamacare repeal bill on vote of 49-51 in a dramatic late night vote that caps a months-long process of trying to fulfill a seven-year promise to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

Three Republican senators, Susan Collins, John McCain and Lisa Murkowski, and all Democrats voted in opposition to the bill. Vice President Mike Pence was brought in to break the tie but his vote was not necessary.

Republican leaders, including Vice President Mike Pence pressed McCain on his vote for nearly an hour while the Senate waited in tense anticipation. McCain's eventual no vote was met by cheers among Democratic Senators.

"This is clearly a disappointment," Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said after the vote. "It's time to move on."

We are not celebrating; we are relieved--for the Americans who can now keep their #healthcare. We must work together to improve the law. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) July 28, 2017

The failed vote happened just hours after the text of the latest version was released, but it wasn't enough to gather the support necessary.

Democrats sustained their pressure against Republicans by slowing down not only the health care debate on the floor but all Senate activity. Activists, meanwhile, held daily protests on Capitol Hill, targeting skittish senators’ offices. Those protests continued until the vote occurred Friday morning with health care activists gathered outside the Capitol.

Republicans never loved the different iterations of legislation they crafted nor the process in which it was done. Even on their last-ditch effort at a bare-bones bill, Republicans couldn’t reach agreement. Over the past two days, Republicans rejected a plan that would have partially repealed and replaced Obamacare and a measure that would have just repealed it. The repeal vote was the same bill that passed the Senate and the House in 2015 when former President Barack Obama vetoed it.

Until the end, passage on the Health Care Freedom Act, also subbed the “skinny” repeal, was never certain.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.