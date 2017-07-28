WASHINGTON — Obamacare stays. For now.

Senate Republicans failed to pass their pared-down Obamacare repeal bill on vote of 49-51 in a dramatic late night vote that caps a months-long process of trying to fulfill a seven-year promise to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

Three Republican senators, Susan Collins, John McCain and Lisa Murkowski, and all Democrats voted in opposition to the bill, dealing a stinging defeat to President Donald Trump, who made repeal of Obamacare a key promise of his 2016 campaign.

Republican leaders, including Vice President Mike Pence pressed McCain on his vote for nearly an hour in the chamber while Senators waited in tense anticipation. McCain's eventual no vote was met by cheers among Democratic Senators.

Play Facebook

Twitter

Embed McConnell Reacts to 'Skinny Bill's' Failure 6:23 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="http://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/1011903043762" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

"This is clearly a disappointment," Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said after the vote. "It's time to move on."

We are not celebrating; we are relieved--for the Americans who can now keep their #healthcare. We must work together to improve the law. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) July 28, 2017

The failed vote happened just hours after the text of the latest version was released, but it wasn't enough to gather the support necessary.

Democrats sustained their pressure against Republicans by slowing down not only the health care debate on the floor but all Senate activity. Activists, meanwhile, held daily protests on Capitol Hill, targeting skittish senators’ offices. Those protests continued until the vote occurred Friday morning with health care activists gathered outside the Capitol.

Republicans never loved the different iterations of legislation they crafted nor the process in which it was done. Even on the last-ditch effort at a bare-bones bill, Republicans couldn’t reach agreement. Over the past two days, many rejected a plan that would have partially repealed and replaced Obamacare and a measure that would have just repealed it. The repeal vote was the same bill that passed the Senate and the House in 2015 when former President Barack Obama vetoed it.

Until the end, passage on the Health Care Freedom Act, also dubbed the “skinny” repeal, was never certain.

Play Facebook

Twitter

Embed Schumer: 'We Can Work Together, Our Country Demands It' 3:53 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="http://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/1011903555899" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

“The skinny bill as policy is a disaster. The skinny bill as a replacement for Obamacare is a fraud. The skinny bill is a vehicle to getting conference to find a replacement,” Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said at a Thursday evening news conference, just hours before the vote, alongside fellow republican Sens. John McCain, Ron Johnson and Bill Cassidy, before the details were released.

The “skinny” repeal was far from Republicans’ campaign promise of also rolling back Medicaid expansion, insurance subsidies, Obamacare taxes, and insurance regulations.

Many Republicans who did vote for it said they were holding their nose to vote for it just to advance the process into negotiations with the House of Representatives.

The legislation included a repeal of the individual mandate to purchase insurance, a repeal of the employer mandate to provide insurance, a one-year defunding of Planned Parenthood, a provision giving states more flexibility to opt out of insurance regulations, and a three-year repeal of the medical device tax. It also would have increased the amount that people can contribute to Health Savings Accounts.

In the rushed process of trying to come up with legislation, the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office released an analysis lat on Thursday night, which found that 16 million people would lose their health insurance in 2018 under the latest plan. Premiums would have risen 20 percent each year over the next decade, the analysis found.