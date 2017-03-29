The bipartisan leadership of the Senate Intelligence Committee said Wednesday the White House has not contacted them about the investigation into Russian meddling in last year's election and vowed to conduct an independent probe as their counterparts in the House come under increased scrutiny.

"I have confidence in [Sen.] Richard Burr that we together, with the members of our committee, are going to get to the bottom of this," Virginia Sen. Mark Warner, the highest ranking Democrat on the committee, said of his Republican counterpart.

Play Facebook

Twitter

Embed Jared Kushner Among People Being Interviewed in Senate's Trump-Russia Probe 1:51 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="http://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/909397571944" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Warner and Burr, the GOP chair of the committee, vowed to conduct an exhaustive search into the role Moscow played in the 2016 campaign and any links to President Donald Trump or his advisers. The panel has requested interviews with 20 different people. One of those will include Trump adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner, who volunteered to appear before the committee.

Burr said the investigation is being conducted entirely separately from the House Intelligence Committee probe into the matter that has come under intense scrutiny after Rep. Devin Nunes shared information with Trump before fellow members of the committee.

"I've got a job in the United States Senate and I take that job extremely seriously and it overrides any personal beliefs that I have or loyalties I may have," Burr said. "Mark and I may look at politics differently, we don't look at the responsibilities we have on the committee differently."