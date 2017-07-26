WASHINGTON — Senate Republicans are moving ahead on health care reform with a vote Wednesday afternoon on a measure to repeal the Affordable Care Act that is not expected to have enough support to pass.

It will be their second effort to dismantle the Affordable Care Act in as many days. Their first attempt to undo the Obama-era law with a vote to partially repeal and replace Obamacare, also failed to pass Tuesday night.

Wednesday's vote will be on a measure that passed both the House and the Senate in 2015 and was vetoed by President Barack Obama.

Now that it could be signed into law, some Republicans, especially moderates, are concerned that it would leave too many people without insurance. They would prefer to have something to replace it with but Republicans have so far been unable to reach agreement on the details of how to do that. Just 43 Republicans voted for the most recent version of the Senate replacement bill Tuesday night.

After the Wednesday afternoon vote, there will be votes on a series of amendments on individual health care reform measures. Those that pass would then likely be cobbled together into a bill, known as a “skinny” repeal.

“The end game is to be able to move something at the end of this process across the senate floor that can get 50 votes and get it to conference with the House,” said Sen. John Thune, R-S.D.

Leaders think the end product will likely include a repeal of the tax on medical devices, something that even Democrats don’t like. And GOP leaders hope it will also include a repeal of the mandates that require individuals and employers to purchase insurance.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump continues to publicly pressure Republicans. He singled out Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, in an early morning tweet for voting against yesterday's motion to proceed with the debate. Murkowski joined Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, as the only two Republicans to oppose that vote.

Senator @lisamurkowski of the Great State of Alaska really let the Republicans, and our country, down yesterday. Too bad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017

Murkowski defended her vote, saying she did what she though was best for Alaska. She said that despite the president seemingly threatening her re-election.

“I am in an position where I'm not looking to a reelection until 2022. That's a long time away. And quite honestly I don't think it's wise to be operating on a daily basis thinking about what a statement or a response that causes you to be fearful of your electoral prospects,” Murkowski told NBC News.

While Republican leaders have been telling their members that a final bill could be worked out in conference with the House of Representatives, two aides said that conference is the least preferable route and is only one of several options.

A conference committee presents a challenge for Republicans because Democrats would be included and would be able to raise objections and slow down the process.

Other options include an informal conference that doesn't include Democrats where Republicans would work out a bill. Another option is for the House to take up whatever the Senate ends up passing, but some members might object to this idea because senators are being told they can get a broader bill in conference.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said that he is expecting a much more comprehensive bill to come out of conference.

"If it's just a skinny bill ... that will not be success. We're not going to trick our constituents," Graham said.

A House leadership aide said that it's too early to determine a path forward because the Senate hasn't yet passed anything.