A Visual Guide to Republicans Opposing the GOP Health Care Bill

With hours to go before a scheduled vote on the Republican plan to repeal and replace most of the Affordable Care Act, GOP leaders remain short of the number of votes they will need to move the bill to the Senate.

Twenty-two House Republicans can vote against the bill, called the American Health Care Act, for it to still pass. The bill is expected to be voted on Thursday, even without enough members saying in advance they support it. All Democrats are expected to vote against the measure.

As of this moment, NBC News counts that at least House representatives are against or leaning against the bill.

House Members Who Say They'll Vote Against the Bill

Because one Democrat will miss the vote due to a death in the family, only 215 votes are needed, meaning 22 members can vote against and the bill will pass.

But appealing to conservative members on the right won't necessarily guarantee success. Some opposing members' districts voted overwhelmingly for Democrat Hillary Clinton for president. While others are from Trump-favorable territory. Senate rules limit how much the House can fully repeal Obamacare, as more hardline members would like, while still using a process requiring only a simple majority vote.

Below, see NBC News's updating list of House Republicans against or leaning against the bill.

Source: Daily Kos, NBC News

The largest coalition against the bill is the House Freedom Caucus, 40-member conservative group.

Other House Republicans voting no hail from areas where Obamacare expanded Medicaid coverage, providing more of its members with insurance. Medicaid has been at the center of efforts to transform the bill into something that will pass. Representatives also hail from areas with shrinking insurance markets, where premiums are on the rise.

As of Wednesday evening, last-minute changes to the bill were being negotiated. Already, some tweaks had been made to entice votes, such as moving the timeline to undo the taxes imposed by Obamacare, adding a higher subsidy for seniors, and giving flexibility in block granting Medicaid. A deal was also made to rural New York state, exempting contributions to the state's Medicaid fund.

A Look at the House Freedom Caucus Members

As Leigh Ann Caldwell reported in January, the House Freedom Caucus's ideological stance always jeopardized the passing of an Obamacare replacement. The Caucus wants a bill that does more to repeal Obamacare than the House's plan, and they're the core group holding Trump's bill hostage. They plan to meet at the White House Thursday to discuss the bill further.

Caucus chairman Rep. Mark Meadows has said there's not enough votes for the bill to pass without their support, and they're negotiating with the White House over specific changes, such as rolling back Obamacare's "essential health benefits" insurance requirement — health care categories every plan is required to cover.

As of this moment, there are members of the Freedom Caucus who are against or leaning against the bill

Source: Daily Kos, NBC News

Representatives in States with Medicaid Expansion

Several representatives opposing the AHCA are from states with Medicaid expansions and have cited changes to Medicaid or effects felt by the poor as the reason for their opposition. These states would be hit particularly hard by the House Bill. "Our seniors on Medicare already struggle to make each dollar stretch," Representative Frank LoBiondo of New Jersey, who opposes the bill, said in a statement.

But at least thus far, Medicaid does not overwhelmingly explain the against and leaning against votes. Opposing members of the Freedom Caucus come almost equally from Medicaid expansion states and non-expansion states. Leading up to the vote on the bill, it has generally been a fifty-fifty coin flip if representative's home state expanded Medicaid was also listed in NBC News's against or leaning against tally.

As of this moment, there are members from Medicaid expansion states who are against or leaning against the bill

An analysis by the New York Times did find that vocal support of the bill is slightly lower among representatives in expansion states.

Representatives from States with Shrinking Insurance Markets

Many members hail from western North Carolina, central Tennessee, eastern Texas and western Arizona, areas where insurance markets are collapsing and Obamacare premiums are expected to rise. Many residents in these districts will need to change insurance providers.

The below maps show the maximum change in the number of insurers in a district market between 2016 and 2017, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.

These markets have also been through contentious political fights and turmoil in recent years. Some insurers, like Aetna, have made very public quits from the Obamacare insurance markets for politically-motivated reasons. Now, premium increases are expected in markets with less competition between insurers.