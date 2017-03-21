These Republicans Could Doom Their Party’s Health Care Bill

House Republicans are in danger of losing a vote on their health care bill, a defeat that would be hugely damaging for the party and President Donald Trump. Trump campaigned on the promise to repeal the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, and replace it with "something terrific."

According to a tally by NBC News, at least 26 Republicans have said they are voting against or leaning toward voting against the bill, called the American Health Care Act, as of Tuesday afternoon, about 48 hours before a vote is expected to occur.

Republican leadership has been busy trying to secure the 216 votes necessary to pass the bill, which means they can lose the support of only 21 Republicans. They've made modifications to accommodate both conservative and moderate Republicans who opposed the bill, though those tweaks were panned by physicians' organizations and right-wing groups alike.

After traveling to Capitol Hill Tuesday morning in an attempt to close the deal, Trump has invited about nine moderate, undecided Republicans to the White House Tuesday afternoon in another attempt at persuasion.

Here's a list of the House Republicans who are either against the bill or leaning against it:

Jim Jordan (R-OH)

Mark Meadows (R-NC)

Justin Amash (R-MI)

Dave Brat (R-VA)

Raul Labrador (R-ID)

Mo Brooks (R-AL)

Rob Wittman (R-VA)

Thomas Massie (R-KY)

Tom Garrett (R-VA)

Ileana Ros-Lehtinen (R-FL)

Leonard Lance (R-NJ)

Mark Amodei (R-NV)

Jim Bridenstine (R-OK)

Louie Gohmert (R-TX)

John Katko (R-NY)

Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA)

Walter Jones (R-NC)

Morgan Griffith (R-VA)

Ted Budd (R-NC)

Mark Sanford (R-SC)

Rick Crawford (R-AR)

Lou Barletta (R-PA)

Ted Yoho (R-FL)

Scott DesJarlais (R-TN)

Warren Davidson (R-OH)

Paul Gosar (R-AZ)