House Republicans are in danger of losing a vote on their health care bill, a defeat that would be hugely damaging for the party and President Donald Trump. Trump campaigned on the promise to repeal the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, and replace it with "something terrific."

According to a tally by NBC News, at least 34 Republicans — a number that has been rising over the last few days — have said they are voting against or leaning toward voting against the bill, called the American Health Care Act, ahead of Friday's possible floor vote.

A huge blow to Republican leadership is that Rep. Rodney Frelinghuysen, the chair of the powerful House Appropriations Committee and an ally of House Speaker Paul Ryan's, said that he will vote against the measure.

Play Facebook

Twitter

Embed Trump pushes health care bill, but does he have the votes? 10:17 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="http://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/903457859605" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Republican leadership has been busy trying to secure the votes necessary to pass the bill, which had meant they could lose the support of only 21 Republicans. However, on Wednesday it became clear that one Democrat will miss the vote Thursday due to a death in the family, which means that Republicans will need 215 votes and can now afford to lose 22 members.

They've made modifications to accommodate both conservative and moderate Republicans who opposed the bill, though those tweaks were panned by physicians' organizations and right-wing groups alike.

Related: Trump Warns: GOP Will Lose Seats By Opposing Health Care Bill

Here are the House Republicans who are either against the bill or leaning against it:

Jim Jordan (OH)

Mark Meadows (NC)

Justin Amash (MI)

Dave Brat (VA)

Raul Labrador (ID)

Mo Brooks (AL)

Rob Wittman (VA)

Thomas Massie (KY)

Tom Garrett (VA)

Ileana Ros-Lehtinen (FL)

Leonard Lance (NJ)

Louie Gohmert (TX)

John Katko (NY)

Brian Fitzpatrick (PA)

Walter Jones (NC)

Ted Budd (NC)

Mark Sanford (SC)

Rick Crawford (AR)

Ted Yoho (FL)

Scott DesJarlais (TN)

Paul Gosar (AZ)

Rod Blum (IA)

Andy Harris (MD)

Dan Donovan (NY)

Frank LoBiondo (NJ)

David Young (IA)

Charlie Dent (PA)

Jaime Herrera Beutler (WA)

Mark Amodei (NV)

Daniel Webster (FL)

Andy Biggs (AZ)

Rodney Frelinghuysen (NJ)

Dave Joyce (OH)

Barbara Comstock (VA)