Trump’s Controversial Choice for Budget Director Picks Up Key Supporter

Mick Mulvaney gained a key Senate supporter Wednesday, all but clearing his path to confirmation to be director of the Office of Management and Budget.

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, had been withholding backing for Mulvaney, conservative member of of the House from South Carolina, but she said Wednesday that she would support him.

Sen. John McCain, R-Arizona, however, said he could not back an opponent of government spending to a position that oversees implementation of the president's and Congress' budget policies and priorities.

Rep. Mick Mulvaney testifies before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee on Jan. 24. Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

McCain said on the Senate floor that Mulvaney's ardent opposition to defense spending was why he couldn't support him.

Mulvaney, who was elected in the Tea Party wave of 2010, has opposed legislation that would not reduce the federal budget and or would raise the debt ceiling.

He also failed to pay taxes for three years for a caregiver for his triplets.

But Collins' support is likely enough to give Mulvaney the support of the majority of senators needed to be confirmed.

Mulvaney's confirmation vote comes the day after fast food chain chief executive Andy Puzder became the first Cabinet nominee to withdraw as his support, even among Republicans, waned.

President Donald Trump's nominees have been described as the most partisan in modern history.

Five Senate confirmation votes have proceeded mostly along party line votes, with Democrats opposing and Republicans mostly supporting. However, there have been some defectors, including two Republicans, Collins and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, who voted against Betsy DeVos to be education secretary and Joe Manchin, D-West Virginia, who voted for Sen. Jeff Sessions to be attorney general.

The Senate is set to vote on Mulvaney on Thursday morning. The Senate will then to move to debate the confirmation of Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt to lead the Environmental Protection Agency.