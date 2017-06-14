Feedback
Which Lawmakers Were at Baseball Practice Where Scalise Was Shot?

by NBC News

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise and other members of the GOP were attending a congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia when a gunman opened fire, wounding Scalise and others. Scalise is the only congressman known to be wounded by the suspect.

More: Congressman Steve Scalise Shot at Alexandria, Virginia, Baseball Field

Here are the lawmakers who were at the practice, according to the latest NBC News reporting:

Rep. Steve Scalise (R-Louisiana)

Rep. Gary Palmer (R-Alabama)

Rep. Brad Wenstrup (R-Ohio)

Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Arizona)

Image: Shooting of multiple people in Alexandria, Virginia
Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Az., right, hugs another member of the Republican congressional baseball team. Shawn Thew / EPA

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Kentucky)

Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Alabama)

Rep. Chuck Fleischmann (R-Tennessee)

Rep. Roger Williams (R-Texas)

Rep. Mark Walker (R-North Carolina)

Rep. Mike Conaway (R-Texas)

Rep. Joe Barton (R-Texas)

Rep. Mike Bishop (R-Michigan)

Rep. Rodney Davis (R-Illinois)

Rep. John Moolenaar (R-Michigan)

Rep. Steve Pearce (R-New Mexico)

Rep. Barry Loudermilk (R-Georgia)

Rep. Trent Kelly (R-Mississippi)

Kevin Brady (R-Texas)

Rep. Ron DeSantis (R-Florida, left before it happened, but saw from afar)

Rep. Jeff Duncan (R-South Carolina, left before it happened)

Rep. Bill Johnson (R-Ohio, was at practice but left early)

Rep. Patrick Meehan (R-Pennsylvania, left before it happened)

This list will be updated.

