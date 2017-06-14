House Majority Whip Steve Scalise and other members of the GOP were attending a congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia when a gunman opened fire, wounding Scalise and others. Scalise is the only congressman known to be wounded by the suspect.
Here are the lawmakers who were at the practice, according to the latest NBC News reporting:
Rep. Steve Scalise (R-Louisiana)
Rep. Gary Palmer (R-Alabama)
Rep. Brad Wenstrup (R-Ohio)
Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Arizona)
Sen. Rand Paul (R-Kentucky)
Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Alabama)
Rep. Chuck Fleischmann (R-Tennessee)
Rep. Roger Williams (R-Texas)
Rep. Mark Walker (R-North Carolina)
Rep. Mike Conaway (R-Texas)
Rep. Joe Barton (R-Texas)
Rep. Mike Bishop (R-Michigan)
Rep. Rodney Davis (R-Illinois)
Rep. John Moolenaar (R-Michigan)
Rep. Steve Pearce (R-New Mexico)
Rep. Barry Loudermilk (R-Georgia)
Rep. Trent Kelly (R-Mississippi)
Kevin Brady (R-Texas)
Rep. Ron DeSantis (R-Florida, left before it happened, but saw from afar)
Rep. Jeff Duncan (R-South Carolina, left before it happened)
Rep. Bill Johnson (R-Ohio, was at practice but left early)
Rep. Patrick Meehan (R-Pennsylvania, left before it happened)
This list will be updated.