Fact Checking Donald Trump’s First Formal Address to Congress

In his first speech to Congress, Donald Trump made a number of claims about the state of the nation and his accomplishments a little more than a month into his presidency. NBC News fact checked his statements throughout the speech.

1. Trump says he's begun to "drain the swamp" with a five-year ban on lobbyists. That's true.

2. Trump claims immigration enforcement makes us safer. Law enforcement experts say that's false.

3. Did Trump really save the U.S. millions of dollars on fighter jets? That's rated false.

4. Trump takes credit for companies bringing back or keeping jobs in the U.S. Not so fast, those companies have said.

5.Trump says he'll speed up FDA drug approvals. FDA officials told NBC News they've already done so, and that it can't get much faster.