President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch faces questions from the Senate as his confirmation hearings begin.
In Opening Statement, Gorsuch Praises Fellow Coloradan Byron White
Gorsuch noted his admiration for fellow Coloradan Byron White while namechecking former Denver Broncos quarterback John Elway, who reportedly sent a letter to the Judiciary Committee supporting Gorsuch's nomination.
"Justice White, my mentor. A product of the West, he modeled for me judicial courage," Gorsuch said Monday in his remarks to senators. "He followed the law wherever it took him without fear or favor to anyone. War hero. Rhodes scholar. And, yes, highest paid NFL football player of his day. In Colorado today there is God and John Elway and Peyton Manning. In my childhood it was God and Byron White."
White is the only other Supreme Court justice who hailed from the Centennial State. If confirmed, Gorusch would be only the sixth justice born in the Western part of the United States, according to the Pew Research Center.
What You Missed: Republicans Praise Gorsuch's Conservatism, Dems Critique Past Rulings
Cruz: Gorsuch Nomination Carries a 'Super Legitimacy'
Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz gave a hearty defense of Republicans' decision to refuse President Barack Obama's Supreme Court nominee Merrick Garland a hearing last year.
Cruz, in his opening remarks, said that President Donald Trump's decision to release lists of potential Supreme Court nominees during the campaign, and then nominating one of those judges after winning the election, gave Gorsuch's nomination a "super legitimacy."
Gorsuch was on the second, but not the first, of two lists Trump released.
"The American people played a very direct roll in picking" Gorsuch, Cruz said.
Graham Slams Politicization of Judicial Branch, Argues Gorsuch Is 'Qualified'
South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham made a simple argument for approving Judge Neil Gorsuch on Monday: He's qualified for the job.
Disparaging the politicization of the judicial branch, Graham said that he didn't agree with the legal views of Judge Elena Kagan and Judge Sonia Sotomayor, two judges former President Barack Obama put on the Supreme Court, but he voted for them because they were well qualified.
Gorsuch, he said, is equally well qualified.
"What happened between now and then, how did we go from being able to being able to understand that [the late Judge Antonin] Scalia was a well qualified conservative and [Judge Ruth Bader] Ginsberg was a well qualified liberal?" Graham said in his opening remarks. "I don't know how we got there, but I hope we turn around and go back. Because what we're doing is going to tear apart the judiciary."
Democrats Raise the Specter of Merrick Garland as Opening Statements Begin
Opening statements are underway, with each of the 20 members of the Senate Judiciary Committee offering up to 10 minutes of remarks. Republicans are setting the tone for a speedy approval of the conservative federal judge, while Democrats have raised the issue of Judge Merrick Garland, President Barack Obama's Supreme Court nominee to the seat Gorsuch is seeking as well as previewed lines of questioning and areas of concern, including Roe v. Wade and independence from the controversial president who nominated him to the job.
"The Senate owes the president some deference with regard to Supreme Court nominees," Republican Sen. Orrin Hatch said, despite the fact that Senate Republicans refused to give Garland a confirmation hearing after his nomination nearly a year ago.
Sen. John Cornyn, a Texas Republican, defended Republicans' move to block Garland.
"Let the American people choose," Cornyn said.
Democrats disagreed with that view.
"I am deeply disappointed that it is under these circumstances that we begin these hearings," California's Sen. Dianne Feinstein said in her opening remarks as the top Democrat on the committee.
Democrats repeatedly raised questions about past Gorsuch rulings, including Feinstein and Sen. Dick Durbin's condemnation of his dissent in the case of truck driver Alphonse Maddin against his employer, TransAm Trucking Inc. The company fired him for leaving a tractor trailer behind to seek help after the vehicle became inoperable in subzero temperatures.
"According to his recollection, it was 14 degrees below. So cold," Illinois' Durbin said, but "not as cold as your dissent, Judge Gorsuch."
How Long Does It Take To Confirm a Supreme Court Justice?
Gorsuch was nominated to the Supreme Court 48 days ago. If he is confirmed this month, he'll have faced a shorter-than-average wait time from nomination to confirmation. Over the last 42 years, 14 Court nominees who went to a full Senate confirmation vote waited, on average, 67 days. Judge Merrick Garland, however, was nominated by President Barack Obama on March 16, 2016 and never received a vote.
Supreme Court nominees need a simple majority to be confirmed, but opposing Senators can still filibuster a vote. At least one Democrat, Sen. Richard Blumenthal, has said he's prepared to filibuster the vote, which could allow 41 opposing Senators to sink the nomination — unless of course Republicans change the filibuster rules, something they've refused to rule out.
Three Key Reads Ahead of Judge Gorsuch's SCOTUS Confirmation Hearing
As the Senate begins the first of four days of confirmation hearings for Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch, here's what you need to know — from what to expect today to Democratic opposition — before the hearings begin.
What happens today: NBC's Andrew Rafferty explains what to watch for on this first, and likely least dramatic, day of hearings.
Who is Judge Gorsuch? MSNBC's Ari Melber and Meredith Mandell report on what past rulings teach us about the judge and his values.
But what about Judge Merrick Garland? MSNBC's Ari Melber and Noel Hartman report on Democrats who believe Gorsuch is seeking an "illegitimate seat," given that the seat became vacant during President Barack Obama's presidency. President Obama nominated Garland to the bench, but Garland never received a hearing.