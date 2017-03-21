President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Neil Gorsuch, has begun the second day of his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee, answering questions on issues ranging from his independence to abortion and his overall judicial temperament.
Each of the 20 senators on the committee will get 30 minutes of time to question the nominee so Tuesday's hearing is expected to last upwards of 10 hours. Follow NBCNews.com's live blog and tune in to MSNBC for coverage and analysis.
Gorsuch Won't Comment on Garland Nomination
Asked about the Judicial Committee's handling of Merrick Garland's Supreme Court nomination last year, Gorsuch expressed his respect of Garland's legal opinion while declining to comment.
"I can't get involved in politics and there's judicial canons that prevent me from doing that," he said. "I think it would be imprudent."
Garland was nominated over a year ago by then-President Barack Obama to fill the current vacancy on the court but Republicans refused to take up his nomination or give him a hearing, citing election year politics as the reason. Democratic anger remains over how Garland's nomination was handled by the majority and it is a major issue for them in the current confirmation process.
The Ivy Supremes
If Neil Gorsuch is confirmed, it'll be a 6-3 split on the Supreme Court.
Between Harvard and Yale, that is.
Gorsuch, a Harvard Law graduate, would join four other justices who graduated from the prestigious school.
One other justice, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, also attended Harvard but transferred and ultimately graduated from Columbia Law School.
The other three justices attended Yale Law School.
Gorsuch Calls Roe v. Wade 'Precedent' That Has 'Been Reaffirmed Many Times'
The abortion issue predictably was raised out of the gate with questions on Roe v. Wade from both the committee chairman and the ranking Democrat. When asked if the case had been correctly decided, Gorsuch said it was "a precedent of the United States Supreme Court. It has been reaffirmed." Gorsuch hesitated to call it a "super precedent," but said "it has been reaffirmed many times." Watch the first of what should be many exhanges on the issue of abortion here:
How Gorsuch's Age Compares to His Predecessors
At 49 years old, Neil Gorsuch would be relatively young for a new Supreme Court justice.
The Pew Research Center notes that the average age of former justices when they took the oath of office was 53, and 74 of 104 former justices were 50 or older when joining the high court.
But Gorsuch is still older than his judicial idol, Byron White, who was just 44 at the time of his appointment.
The youngest new justice ever was Joseph Story, who was just 32 years old when he joined the court in 1812.
Could Gorsuch Rule Against Trump? 'Softball' Question Says Judge
The first question of the confirmation hearing came from chairman Chuck Grassley, who asked if Judge Gorsuch would have any problem ruling against the president who nominated him.
"That's a softball, Mr. Chairman," he fired back with a smile. "I have no problem ruling against a person or any party."
Gorsuch argued that the legal merits of the case is the only thing he regards when deciding a case: "There's no such thing as a Republican judge or a Democrat judge, there's just judges."
The judge went on to add that during the nomination process he had not been asked to commit to rule in any case.
"You should be reassured because no one in the process, from the point that I was contacted…from the time I was nominated, no one in that process asked me for any commitment, any promises or how I'd rule in any case," he said.
The Senate Judiciary Committee, Through History
As Day Two of Neil Gorsuch's confirmation hearing gets underway, here's a quick look back at the history of the committee's work vetting nominees for the high court.
According to the Congressional Research Service, since its creation in 1816, the Senate Judiciary Committee has reported 106 Supreme Court nominations to the full Senate. Seven of those nominees were reported unfavorably — meaning that the panel voted not to endorse the nominee but to give the full Senate the final choice of whether or not the pick should be confirmed.
The most recent unfavorably reported nomination was Robert Bork's in 1987. Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas's nomination in 1991 was reported without a recommendation at all after a deadlock in the committee.
Most of the time, the full Senate has agreed with the Judiciary Committee's favorable assessments when it votes on nominees, but not always! Three times in the 20th century, the full Senate has disagreed — including in 1968, when lawmakers nixed the confirmation of Abe Fortas to be the Chief Justice of the court even after the committee gave him a green light.
Supreme Court confirmation hearings have received gavel-to-gavel television coverage since 1981, when Sandra Day O'Connor was nominated to the court.
How is That Senate Vote Shaping Up?
As the second day of the confirmation hearings for Neil Gorsuch begin, all eyes are on the Democrats to see if GOP leadership can pick up the 8 votes they need from the minority party to get the nomination through a cloture vote.
But the still bitter feelings about the majority's handling of Merrick Garland's nomination last year and President Trump's controversial positions and statements are clouding that calculation, meaning Majority Leader Mitch McConnell might be forced to decide on the "nuclear option" to get Gorsuch on the court.
Gorsuch Pitches Himself to Committee Members as Mainstream Judge, Family Man
Judge Neil Gorsuch pitched his legal record as mainstream in the opening remarks of his confirmation hearing on Monday, telling the Senate Judiciary Committee that 97 percent of the more than 2,700 cases he'd heard were decided unanimously and that he was in the majority 99 percent of the time.
"That's my record, and that's how we do things in the West," Gorsuch said.
As one of the most conservative nominees to the court, he faces significant Democratic opposition for being too far to the right and will need to convince his critics that he's both a mainstream conservative nominee and independent from the controversial president who nominated him.
Gorsuch's confirmation hearing began the same day FBI Director James Comey confirmed to Congress that the FBI is investigating whether the Trump campaign colluded with a covert Russian operation to interfere with the election.
Perhaps to soften the controversy that surrounds his nomination to a seat Republicans barred President Barack Obama from filling last year, Gorsuch introduced himself as a humble, Western family man whose values, fly fishing skills, and work ethic have deep roots.
"As my daughters never tire of reminding me, putting on a robe does not make me any smarter," he said.
Gorsuch became emotional twice during his remarks, his voice faltering as he recounted an uncle and "hero of mine" who passed recently, and when he stopped just moments into his opening remarks to embrace wife Louise and thank her for her support.
In Opening Statement, Gorsuch Praises Fellow Coloradan Byron White
Gorsuch noted his admiration for fellow Coloradan Byron White while namechecking former Denver Broncos quarterback John Elway, who reportedly sent a letter to the Judiciary Committee supporting Gorsuch's nomination.
"Justice White, my mentor. A product of the West, he modeled for me judicial courage," Gorsuch said Monday in his remarks to senators. "He followed the law wherever it took him without fear or favor to anyone. War hero. Rhodes scholar. And, yes, highest paid NFL football player of his day. In Colorado today there is God and John Elway and Peyton Manning. In my childhood it was God and Byron White."
White is the only other Supreme Court justice who hailed from the Centennial State. If confirmed, Gorusch would be only the sixth justice born in the Western part of the United States, according to the Pew Research Center.
Hearing Highlights: Republicans Praise Gorsuch's Conservatism, Dems Critique Past Rulings
Cruz: Gorsuch Nomination Carries a 'Super Legitimacy'
Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz gave a hearty defense of Republicans' decision to refuse President Barack Obama's Supreme Court nominee Merrick Garland a hearing last year.
Cruz, in his opening remarks, said that President Donald Trump's decision to release lists of potential Supreme Court nominees during the campaign, and then nominating one of those judges after winning the election, gave Gorsuch's nomination a "super legitimacy."
Gorsuch was on the second, but not the first, of two lists Trump released.
"The American people played a very direct roll in picking" Gorsuch, Cruz said.
Graham Slams Politicization of Judicial Branch, Argues Gorsuch Is 'Qualified'
South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham made a simple argument for approving Judge Neil Gorsuch on Monday: He's qualified for the job.
Disparaging the politicization of the judicial branch, Graham said that he didn't agree with the legal views of Judge Elena Kagan and Judge Sonia Sotomayor, two judges former President Barack Obama put on the Supreme Court, but he voted for them because they were well qualified.
Gorsuch, he said, is equally well qualified.
"What happened between now and then, how did we go from being able to being able to understand that [the late Judge Antonin] Scalia was a well qualified conservative and [Judge Ruth Bader] Ginsberg was a well qualified liberal?" Graham said in his opening remarks. "I don't know how we got there, but I hope we turn around and go back. Because what we're doing is going to tear apart the judiciary."
Democrats Raise the Specter of Merrick Garland as Opening Statements Begin
Opening statements are underway, with each of the 20 members of the Senate Judiciary Committee offering up to 10 minutes of remarks. Republicans are setting the tone for a speedy approval of the conservative federal judge, while Democrats have raised the issue of Judge Merrick Garland, President Barack Obama's Supreme Court nominee to the seat Gorsuch is seeking as well as previewed lines of questioning and areas of concern, including Roe v. Wade and independence from the controversial president who nominated him to the job.
"The Senate owes the president some deference with regard to Supreme Court nominees," Republican Sen. Orrin Hatch said, despite the fact that Senate Republicans refused to give Garland a confirmation hearing after his nomination nearly a year ago.
Sen. John Cornyn, a Texas Republican, defended Republicans' move to block Garland.
"Let the American people choose," Cornyn said.
Democrats disagreed with that view.
"I am deeply disappointed that it is under these circumstances that we begin these hearings," California's Sen. Dianne Feinstein said in her opening remarks as the top Democrat on the committee.
Democrats repeatedly raised questions about past Gorsuch rulings, including Feinstein and Sen. Dick Durbin's condemnation of his dissent in the case of truck driver Alphonse Maddin against his employer, TransAm Trucking Inc. The company fired him for leaving a tractor trailer behind to seek help after the vehicle became inoperable in subzero temperatures.
"According to his recollection, it was 14 degrees below. So cold," Illinois' Durbin said, but "not as cold as your dissent, Judge Gorsuch."
How Long Does It Take To Confirm a Supreme Court Justice?
Gorsuch was nominated to the Supreme Court 48 days ago. If he is confirmed this month, he'll have faced a shorter-than-average wait time from nomination to confirmation. Over the last 42 years, 14 Court nominees who went to a full Senate confirmation vote waited, on average, 67 days. Judge Merrick Garland, however, was nominated by President Barack Obama on March 16, 2016 and never received a vote.
Supreme Court nominees need a simple majority to be confirmed, but opposing Senators can still filibuster a vote. At least one Democrat, Sen. Richard Blumenthal, has said he's prepared to filibuster the vote, which could allow 41 opposing Senators to sink the nomination — unless of course Republicans change the filibuster rules, something they've refused to rule out.
