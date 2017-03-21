Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch offered his strongest public rebuke of the president who nominated him on Tuesday, calling criticism of the judiciary "disheartening" and "demoralizing" in response to specific questions surrounding Trump's repeated attacks on federal judges.
Monday's opening hearing featured statements and introductions, while Tuesday's hearing lasted more than 10 hours as senators took turned grilling Gorsuch over his ability to act independently from Trump, abortion rights, and his past rulings. Perhaps unsurprisingly, the toughest lines of questioning came from Democratic members of the Senate Judiciary Committee.
The hearing will continue Wednesday as senators are given the opportunity for follow up questions.
Follow NBCNews.com's live blog and tune in to MSNBC for coverage and analysis.
Latest
Gorsuch Hearing: The Standout Moments From Tuesday's Grilling
- Trump attacks on the judiciary. Gorsuch gave his first ever public rebuke of Trump's attacks on the judiciary, saying that he finds anyone criticizing "the honesty, integrity, the motives of a federal judge...disheartening" and "demoralizing"
- Maternity leave. Gorsuch sought to "clear up" allegations raised by a former student on his views on women manipulating maternity leave
- Pro-business rulings. The judge was pressed again and again about his dissent on a ruling in favor of a trucker fired for abandoning part of an unsafe vehicle in subzero temperatures when he was without heat.
- Abortion rights and dark money. He weighed in, albeit carefully, on Roe v. Wade, while Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse grilled him about dark money in politics.
Bonus:
- SCOTUS clerks club and ducks. Texas Sen. Ted Cruz had some questions about rodeos and basketball, while Gorsuch was at a loss for words when a senator asked whether he'd prefer fighting one hundred duck-sized horse or one horse-sized duck.
Gorsuch: Criticizing a Federal Judge Is 'Disheartening, Demoralizing'
Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee said it was "disheartening" and "demoralizing" for anyone — including Trump — to criticize the integrity of the judiciary.
"When anyone criticizes the honesty or integrity or the motives of a federal judge, I find that disheartening, I find that demoralizing, because I know the truth," Gorsuch said when pressed by Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal on Trump's criticism of a federal judge who ruled against a travel ban he ordered as president and, Gonzalo Curiel, who rejected a motion to dismiss a fraud case against the now-defunct Trump University when he was a presidential candidate.
The remark is Gorsuch's harshest public rebuke of the president who nominated him to date, and come nine hours into confirmation hearings in which many senators sought to determine just how independent the judge would be from the president.
It's also the same sentiment (and word choice) Blumenthal told reporters that Gorsuch shared with him in a private conversation last month, in which Gorsuch was responding to Trump's tweets attacking the federal judge who ruled against his first executive order banning travel from seven Muslim-majority nations.
At the time, Blumenthal earned his own Twitter attack from Trump, who suggested Blumenthal was lying about the conversation, but Gorsuch's phrasing during Tuesday's hearing indicates that he was indeed accurately representing the conversation.
Pressed to go further by the Connecticut Democratic senator, Gorsuch declined.
"Senator, I've gone as far as I can go, ethically," he said. "Respectfully, I believe I've gone as far as I can go."
Yep, We're at That Point. Gorsuch Gets the Reddit Horse/Duck Question
Senators are getting a little punchy as Neil Gorsuch's hearing stretches into the evening.
Republican Sen. Jeff Flake jokingly passed on a notoriously odd query from his teenage son that will be familiar to fans of the web site Reddit — but it clearly flummoxed the nominee.
Here's the whole exchange:
Franken: 'What Would You Have Done' as Freezing Trucker?
Minnesota Sen. Al Franken slammed Gorsuch about a case that's come up repeatedly in today's hearing — the freezing truck driver — demanding to know how he'd have responded in the same scenario.
"I had a career in identifiying absurdity and I know it when I see it. I question your judgement," demanded Franken, a former comedian and Saturday Night Live writer, who repeatedly pressed Gorsuch on the issue. "Don't you think it's absurd?"
Watch the contentious exchange here.
Ted Cruz and Neil Gorsuch: Former SCOTUS Clerks, Current Rodeo Fans
In the midst of a hearing where Gorsuch was grilled by Democrats over his position on abortion and past pro-business rulings, Republican Sen. Ted Cruz used his 30 minutes to have a more personal and congenial chat with the nominee. In addition to discussing what it means to be a Constitutional originalist, the two discussed their time clerking for the Supreme Court as well as their shared love of the rodeo.
Here are a few of the lighter questions Cruz asked Gorsuch.
"What is the answer, to the ultimate question, of life, the universe and everything?" (Answer: "42," quoting the exchange from Douglas Adams' "Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy.")
"What was it like to be a law clerk for Byron White?" (Former SCOTUS Justice White is Gorsuch's much-talked-about hero, and Gorsuch took the opportunity Cruz offered to reminisce.)
"Were you lucky enough to get him on the basketball court?" (Answer: They played Horse, as White was in his 70s at this point.)
"How's his jump shot?" (Answer: "His eye-hand coordination was just uncanny!")
"I understand you take law clerks, some not from the west, to the Denver rodeo..can you shared your experiences?" (Here, Gorsuch described mutton busting to the Committee: "You take a poor little kid, you find a sheep, and you attach the one to the other and see how long they can hold on.")
Cameras in the Court?
Pressed by Sen. Amy Klobuchar on whether he supports TV coverage of Supreme Court proceedings, Neil Gorsuch first joked that he's pretty new to the whole topic.
"I've experienced more cameras in the last few weeks than I've experienced in my lifetime," he said.
Pressed a bit more by the Minnesota Democrat, he declined to give a definite answer, saying "I would treat it like I would any other case or controversy. I would want to hear the arguments."
According to a new poll from C-SPAN, 76% of Americans support TV coverage of oral arguments in the Supreme Court.
Mike Huckabee Is Watching - And Mocking - the Gorsuch Hearings
We aren't the only ones watching the Gorsuch hearings today, former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee is live tweeting — and mocking — the proceedings.
Huckabee ran for president in 2016 but failed to make headway amid Trump's rise and he endorsed the now president nearly a year ago after exiting the race.
Gorsuch Grilled About 'Dark Money' Spent on SCOTUS Fights
While Gorsuch didn't have an answer to why an outside group that spent millions of dollars in efforts to advocate against President Obama's nomination of Merrick Garland was now spending millions advocating for his confirmation, Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse made his point about "dark money" clear. Watch the exchange:
Gorsuch Laments Partisanship in Hearings — And Not for the First Time
During his confirmation hearing, Neil Gorsuch lamented partisanship in the Supreme Court confirmation process. It's not a new argument for the Colorado judge, who decried a tilt toward ideological voting on nominees in an op-ed shortly after the death in 2002 of his oft-cited mentor Byron White, whose confirmation hearing in 1962 lasted just 90 minutes.
Here's what Gorusch wrote then:
Today, there are too many who are concerned less with promoting the best public servants and more with enforcing litmus tests and locating unknown "stealth candidates" who are perceived as likely to advance favored political causes once on the bench.
Politicians and pressure groups on both sides declare that they will not support nominees unless they hew to their own partisan creeds. When a favored candidate is voted down for lack of sufficient political sympathy to those in control, grudges are held for years, and retaliation is guaranteed.
In the same piece in 2002, Gorsuch expressed dismay that "some of the most impressive judicial nominees are grossly mistreated."
One of those "mistreated" nominees? None other than Merrick Garland, who at the time waited for a year and a half for confirmation to the U.S. Court of Appeals.
Meanwhile, some of the most impressive judicial nominees are grossly mistreated. Take Merrick Garland and John Roberts, two appointees to the U.S. Court of Appeals in Washington, D.C. Both were Supreme Court clerks. Both served with distinction at the Department of Justice. Both are widely considered to be among the finest lawyers of their generation. Garland, a Clinton appointee, was actively promoted by Republican Sen. Orrin Hatch of Utah. Roberts, a Bush nominee, has the backing of Seth Waxman, President Bill Clinton's solicitor general. But neither Garland nor Roberts has chosen to live his life as a shirker; both have litigated controversial cases involving "hot-button" issues.
As a result, Garland was left waiting for 18 months before being confirmed over the opposition of 23 senators.
On Tuesday, it's worth noting, Gorsuch said he respects Garland but said "I cannot get involved in politics" regarding the Obama Supreme Court pick's blockage by Republicans in the Senate.
Confronted by Freezing Trucker Case, Gorsuch Pushes Back: I'm Not A Legislator
Confronted again with the case of Alphonse Maddin — the TransAm Trucking driver who was fired for leaving a trailer with frozen breaks, against his employers wishes, because he said he was losing feeling in his limbs in the subzero temperatures — Gorsuch insisted that he believed it was the right legal decision to side with the employer in the matter.
"This is one of those you take home at night. The law said, the man is protected and can't be fired if he refuses to operate an unsafe vehicle. The facts of the case, at least as I understood them, was that Mr. Maddin chose to operate his vehicle, to drive away, and therefore wasn't protected by the law," Gorsuch said halfway through a ten-hour marathon questioning session.
Gorsuch's dissent on the case — after his colleagues insisted the law protected him — has come up repeatedly during his confirmation hearing, with Democrats criticizing him for siding with employers over "the little guy," as one senator put it on Tuesday.
"My job is to apply the law that you write. The law as written said he would be protected if he refused to operate. By any plain understanding, he operated the vehicle," Gorsuch continued. "I said it was an unkind decision, I said it might have been a wrong decision, a bad decision, but my job isn't to write the law, senator, it's to apply the law. If congress passes a law saying the trucker in those circumstances gets to choose how to operate his vehicle, I'll be the first in line to enforce it. "
Gorsuch Seeks to 'Clear Up' Maternity Leave Story
Amid allegations by a former student who said the judge taught his ethics class that "many" women manipulate employers for maternity benefits, Illinois Democrat Sen. Dick Durbin asked him to respond. Gorsuch insisted that he often spoke to his classes about inappropriate family planning questions that women are commonly asked in job interviews and was not implying such questions were acceptable. He said he was asking students whether they had been asked such "inappropriate" questions and to consider the array of difficult answers, not whether those answers amounted to a manipulation of the system.
Watch what else he said.
Polarization and More SCOTUS Party-Line Votes
Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham, the final questioner of the morning session, made a point to decry increasing partisanship in the Supreme Court confirmation process.
Since 1975, six Supreme Court nominations have been unanimously approved by the Senate Judiciary Committee, most recently Ruth Bader Ginsburg's in 1993.
But more recent nominations have seen more dissent.
Both Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan received six negative votes out of the committee (Graham crossed party lines to approve both Obama-nominated picks.)
A few years before, George W. Bush pick Samuel Alito faced a party-line vote from the panel, with eight members — all Democrats — giving him a thumbs down.
That's not counting the two nominations since 1975 that did not win a favorable report out of committee: Robert Bork (whose nomination ultimately failed) and Clarence Thomas (who was confirmed by the full Senate after receiving no recommendation from the committee.)
Leahy Grills Gorsuch On Muslim Ban
Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy grilled Judge Gorsuch on the matter of travel bans, referring to both the president's campaign promises to fully ban all Muslims from entering the U.S. and the two executive orders the president signed banning certain refugees and individuals from several Muslim-majority nations.
Gorsuch declined to comment as it resembled cases currently being heard in federal courts across the country, but the longtime Democratic senator pressed on and asked about the issue repeatedly.
"Is a blanket religious test, is that consistent with the First Amendment?" Leahy asked again.
"We have a free exercise clause, which protects the free exercise of religious liberties by all persons in this country," he said. "If you're asking how I would apply it to a specific case, I can't talk about that for obvious reasons."
Gorsuch deflected repeatedly, but became heated when insisting that any ruling from his bench would be just.
"Anyone, any law is going to get a fair square deal with me," he said. "My job is to treat every litigant as I would wish to be treated."
Asked again if he believed the president's national security directives were subject to judicial review, as the president has complained of previously, and Gorsuch answered simply: "No man is above the law."
Gorsuch Won't Comment on Garland Nomination
Asked about the Judicial Committee's handling of Merrick Garland's Supreme Court nomination last year, Gorsuch expressed his respect of Garland's legal opinion while declining to comment.
"I can't get involved in politics and there's judicial canons that prevent me from doing that," he said. "I think it would be imprudent."
Garland was nominated over a year ago by then-President Barack Obama to fill the current vacancy on the court but Republicans refused to take up his nomination or give him a hearing, citing election year politics as the reason. Democratic anger remains over how Garland's nomination was handled by the majority and it is a major issue for them in the current confirmation process.
The Ivy Supremes
If Neil Gorsuch is confirmed, it'll be a 6-3 split on the Supreme Court.
Between Harvard and Yale, that is.
Gorsuch, a Harvard Law graduate, would join four other justices who graduated from the prestigious school.
One other justice, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, also attended Harvard but transferred and ultimately graduated from Columbia Law School.
The other three justices attended Yale Law School.
Gorsuch Calls Roe v. Wade 'Precedent' That Has 'Been Reaffirmed Many Times'
The abortion issue predictably was raised out of the gate with questions on Roe v. Wade from both the committee chairman and the ranking Democrat. When asked if the case had been correctly decided, Gorsuch said it was "a precedent of the United States Supreme Court. It has been reaffirmed." Gorsuch hesitated to call it a "super precedent," but said "it has been reaffirmed many times." Watch the first of what should be many exhanges on the issue of abortion here:
How Gorsuch's Age Compares to His Predecessors
At 49 years old, Neil Gorsuch would be relatively young for a new Supreme Court justice.
The Pew Research Center notes that the average age of former justices when they took the oath of office was 53, and 74 of 104 former justices were 50 or older when joining the high court.
But Gorsuch is still older than his judicial idol, Byron White, who was just 44 at the time of his appointment.
The youngest new justice ever was Joseph Story, who was just 32 years old when he joined the court in 1812.
Could Gorsuch Rule Against Trump? 'Softball' Question Says Judge
The first question of the confirmation hearing came from chairman Chuck Grassley, who asked if Judge Gorsuch would have any problem ruling against the president who nominated him.
"That's a softball, Mr. Chairman," he fired back with a smile. "I have no problem ruling against a person or any party."
Gorsuch argued that the legal merits of the case is the only thing he regards when deciding a case: "There's no such thing as a Republican judge or a Democrat judge, there's just judges."
The judge went on to add that during the nomination process he had not been asked to commit to rule in any case.
"You should be reassured because no one in the process, from the point that I was contacted…from the time I was nominated, no one in that process asked me for any commitment, any promises or how I'd rule in any case," he said.
The Senate Judiciary Committee, Through History
As Day Two of Neil Gorsuch's confirmation hearing gets underway, here's a quick look back at the history of the committee's work vetting nominees for the high court.
According to the Congressional Research Service, since its creation in 1816, the Senate Judiciary Committee has reported 106 Supreme Court nominations to the full Senate. Seven of those nominees were reported unfavorably — meaning that the panel voted not to endorse the nominee but to give the full Senate the final choice of whether or not the pick should be confirmed.
The most recent unfavorably reported nomination was Robert Bork's in 1987. Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas's nomination in 1991 was reported without a recommendation at all after a deadlock in the committee.
Most of the time, the full Senate has agreed with the Judiciary Committee's favorable assessments when it votes on nominees, but not always! Three times in the 20th century, the full Senate has disagreed — including in 1968, when lawmakers nixed the confirmation of Abe Fortas to be the Chief Justice of the court even after the committee gave him a green light.
Supreme Court confirmation hearings have received gavel-to-gavel television coverage since 1981, when Sandra Day O'Connor was nominated to the court.
How is That Senate Vote Shaping Up?
As the second day of the confirmation hearings for Neil Gorsuch begin, all eyes are on the Democrats to see if GOP leadership can pick up the 8 votes they need from the minority party to get the nomination through a cloture vote.
But the still bitter feelings about the majority's handling of Merrick Garland's nomination last year and President Trump's controversial positions and statements are clouding that calculation, meaning Majority Leader Mitch McConnell might be forced to decide on the "nuclear option" to get Gorsuch on the court.