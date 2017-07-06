G20 Protesters Clash with Police as Trump Arrives in Hamburg

Play Facebook

Twitter

Embed Watch Live: G20 Protesters Clash with Police In Germany autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="http://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/985064003987" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

HAMBURG, Germany — "Welcome to Hell."

That was the greeting thousands of protesters had for President Donald Trump and other world leaders Thursday as they arrived ahead of the G20 Summit.

Upwards of 10,000 people belonging to an array of anti-Trump and anti-capitalist groups gathered just a short distance from the venues hosting the summit, chanting, carrying banners and jeering attendees as police attempted to disburse them with tear gas, smoke bombs and water cannons.

The clashes resulted in a chaotic melee on the streets of Germany’s second-largest city, which is hosting Trump and the 19 other heads of state attending the G20 on Friday.

Riot Police use water cannon during the "Welcome to Hell" rally against the G20 summit in Hamburg, northern Germany on July 6, 2017. John Macdougall / AFP - Getty Images

They also marked a stark contrast from the scene earlier Thursday in Warsaw, where Trump was received warmly.

Protesters in Hamburg noted that the name for the demonstrations was an apt one.

"The demonstration's called 'Welcome to Hell' and I think it says everything," Nils, 21, told NBC News.

Others were more specific in explaining their outrage.

"I don't think it's fair that only 20 countries" — the wealthiest 20 on the planet — "are making all the economic decisions of the world," Eulalia Gomez, from Spain, told NBC News.

Trump, meanwhile, kicked off his visit Thursday with a handshake with German Chancellor Angela Merkel at a Hamburg hotel.

Merkel extended her hand first for the greeting and the two heads-of-state looked directly at each other during the shake.

Play Facebook

Twitter

Embed Trump Meets Merkel After Landing in Hamburg for G20 Summit 0:49 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="http://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/985080899706" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Merkel and Trump then chatted while photographers snapped pictures.

In March, during a visit by Merkel to the White House, the two leaders shared an awkward exchange during which Trump seemed to ignore his counterpart’s offer of a handshake.