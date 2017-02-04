Demonstrations erupted around the world for a third weekend in a row in protest of President Donald Trump and his policies, with outrage directed against his controversial travel ban.

In London, thousands of marchers decried an executive order that temporarily barred visa holders and refugees from seven predominantly Muslim nations from entering the United States. The ban, however, was halted by a federal judge on Friday and the departments of State and Homeland Security on Saturday were allowing airlines to accept those foreign travelers — setting the stage for a contentious battle with the White House.

Marchers on Saturday carried signs and chanted from the U.S. Embassy to Parliament demanding that British Prime Minister Theresa May rescind Trump's invitation for an official state visit sometime later this year.

The demonstration comes as Trump wraps up his second full week in the Oval Office following past weekends of high-profile rallies, including the Women's March on Washington that drew hundreds of thousands to the U.S. capital.

"Trump is ... ready to destroy himself and everything around him," said Hodan Muse, 25, at the London event. "He hasn't showed us that he's the leader of the free world. Until he is that kind of president, we shouldn't have a 'special relationship' with him."

"No hate, no fear refugees are welcome here," chants from the Trump Muslim Ban protest marching down Piccadilly

Criticism of May, leader of the Conservative Party, has swelled since her Washington visit with Trump last month, during which she hoped to secure a bilateral trade agreement with the United States.

Lawmakers are expected later this month to debate British plans to invite Trump. An online petition calling for May to yank that invitation has attracted more than 1.8 million signatures, but the prime minister has insisted on rolling out the red carpet for Trump.

Meanwhile, in Indonesia, anti-Trump protesters called on government leaders to take a stand against Trump and the travel ban.

Although the country is not one of the seven affected by the ban, the small group of protesters in the predominately Muslim country stood outside the U.S. Embassy in Jakarta to demand their government "Dump Trump."

anti-trump protest in front of US Embassy Jakarta.

In the U.S., protests were also scheduled Saturday in Washington, D.C., New York, Salt Lake City and elsewhere.