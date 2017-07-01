President Donald Trump frequently uses his luxury properties for government business and leisure, prompting ethics concerns over a president appearing to promote his private enterprise at public cost.

NBCNews.com and the NBC News White House unit are tracking Trump's visits to his properties and golf courses since his inauguration.

Days in Office Days at Trump Properties Days at Golf Properties Share

Where does Trump go?

Trump's getaways have been concentrated in Palm Beach. He also frequents his golf courses in New Jersey and Washington, D.C.

Trump Property Days Mar-a-Lago Trump International Hotel Washington, DC Trump Golf Course Trump International West Palm Trump National Jupiter Trump National Potomac Falls Trump National Bedminster

How many times has Trump gone golfing as president?

During the campaign, Trump argued that Americans should vote for him because he would rarely leave Washington. He promised that he wouldn't go golfing or take vacations, because there was too much work to do.

Play Facebook

Twitter

Embed Trump's strong opinions on presidential golfing 2:39 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="http://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/956561475531" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Prior to his run for president, Trump spent years attacking President Barack Obama for golfing and taking vacations while in office.

Can you believe that,with all of the problems and difficulties facing the U.S., President Obama spent the day playing golf.Worse than Carter — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 14, 2014

But four months into his term, Trump has visited more golf courses at a faster clip than his three most recent predecessors, according to The New York Times. Politifact reports that at this point in his presidency, Obama had gone golfing once, while Trump has golfed at least 15 times.

Related: How Donald Trump’s Old Tweets Haunt Him Today

The precise number of times Trump has played golf is not known, however. His administration has tried to hide Trump's activity, keeping his traveling press pool away and often refusing to confirm whether he has played golf. Instead, social media has become a source of crowd-sourced reporting into the president's whereabouts.

When does Trump visit his properties?

Trump frequents Mar-a-Lago, which he's referred to as the "Southern White House," and other clubs on weekends. But Mar-a-Lago is where he's hosted foreign leaders like President Xi Jinping of China — and directed the launch of a strike against a Syrian air base.

Visited a Trump Property Visited a Trump Property Visited a Trump Golf Property ← Past months Future months →

How much does Trump's travel cost?

The president's trips can cost taxpayers millions of dollars due to the use of Air Force One and expenses of the Secret Service, Air Force, local sheriff's departments, Coast Guard and other personnel. However, a precise accounting cannot be made because the expenses are not required to be disclosed.

Presidents other than Trump incurred similar questions about travel costs. Much of what is known about President Obama's travel costs was obtained by conservative watchdog group Judicial Watch, which has aggressively sought receipts through Freedom of Information Act requests. In October 2016, the Government Accountability Office (GAO) issued its own report breaking out the costs of one specific trip taken by President Obama, finding a trip to Chicago and Florida cost $3.6 million.

This tracker automatically counts Trump's days in office. When Trump arrives at one of his properties, the tracker updates accordingly.