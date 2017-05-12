During news interviews, press briefings and on Capitol Hill, President Donald Trump's White House team hasn't quite appeared in sync in their descriptions of what led to FBI Director James Comey's abrupt firing.

Despite Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders declaring the order of events "simple" on Thursday, there have been several contradicting explanations for the axing over the last few days. And in an interview with NBC News's Lester Holt, Trump managed to undermine days of his Administration's own statements in one fell swoop.

NBC News untangles who said what and when during the past 72 hectic hours — and where exactly the contradictions lie.