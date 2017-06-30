"Morning Joe" hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski on Friday morning forcefully responded to President Donald Trump's Twitter attack, saying it was "amazing how many lies he packed into two tweets."

The pair postponed their vacation to appear live on their MSNBC show in the wake of his Thursday morning tirade that drew outrage from across the political spectrum. They said they received calls and texts from concerned friends and family, but stressed that the president's disparaging remarks aren't really about them.

"We're OK," Scarborough said. "The country's not."

Play Facebook

Twitter

Embed Watch Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski's full response 32:37 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="http://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/980336195607" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Brzezinski said: "I think it's been fascinating and frightening and really sad for our country."

In the tweets, Trump used insulting names against the cable news hosts, but the comment that drew widespread condemnation was his claim that Brzezinski "was bleeding badly from a face-lift" when he saw her on New Year's Eve.

I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don't watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

...to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year's Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

Scarborough on Friday said the president has an "unhealthy obsession with Mika" and is "much more vicious with women."

"He appears to have a fragile, impetuous, child-like ego that we’ve seen over and over again, especially with women. It's like he can't take it," Brzezinski added.

In a Friday op-ed in The Washington Post, Scarborough and Brzezinski said they were concerned that Trump's "unmoored behavior" goes beyond personal attacks.

"America's leaders and allies are asking themselves yet again whether this man is fit to be president," they wrote. "We have our doubts, but we are both certain that the man is not mentally equipped to continue watching our show, 'Morning Joe.'"

Play Facebook

Twitter

Embed Trump tweet about 'Morning Joe' hosts draws bipartisan backlash 3:48 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="http://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/980311619944" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

"The president's unhealthy obsession with our show has been in the public record for months, and we are seldom surprised by his posting nasty tweets about us," Scarborough and Brzezinski wrote, adding that they "believe it would be better for America and the rest of the world if he would keep his 60-inch-plus flat-screen TV tuned to 'Fox & Friends.'"

The pair said on "Morning Joe" that it was Trump, then-president-elect, who invited them to dinner at Mar-a-Lago on Dec. 30. Scarborough said Brzezinski opted not to go, but then she changed her mind after Trump asked Scarborough if she could visit the next day.

Brzezinski said they had a short meeting with Trump and the first lady that following night before quietly exiting.

"We were shuffled into a side room — it was actually a bedroom — talked for 20 minutes. We left through this party of people dressed to the nines," she said.

Related: Trump’s Diatribes Against the Press Are Producing a Backlash

They also disputed Trump's claim that Brzezinski had a face-lift, and Brzezinski said she had skin under her chin "tweaked."

"He takes something small, he tries to weaponize it," Scarborough said. "This has been one of our great frustrations. He just ends up hurting himself."

On Thursday, MSNBC spokeswoman Lorie Acio said in statement that it was a "sad day for America when the president spends his time bullying, lying and spewing petty personal attacks instead of doing his job."

The comments sparked backlash from both sides of the aisle, with House Speaker Paul Ryan telling reporters: "Obviously I don't see that as an appropriate comment," when asked about Trump's tweets.

Several members of Trump's own Republican Party posted messages on Twitter denouncing the president's written comments.

This is not okay. As a female in politics I am often criticized for my looks. We should be working to empower women. https://t.co/sV6WDE0EUD — Lynn Jenkins (@RepLynnJenkins) June 29, 2017

Mr. President, your tweet was beneath the office and represents what is wrong with American politics, not the greatness of America. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) June 29, 2017

Trump was a frequent guest on "Morning Joe" during the start of his 2016 presidential run. But his contentious relationship with the media has only grown since taking office earlier this year. He attacked CNN, The New York Times and The Washington Post on Twitter earlier this week.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders responded to the furor by saying that voters "knew what they were getting when they elected Donald Trump." She said Trump was defending himself against continuing personal attacks from the "liberal media."

"The president has been attacked mercilessly on personal accounts by members on that program ('Morning Joe'), and I think he's been very clear that when he gets attacked he's going to hit back," Sanders said at a Thursday press briefing.