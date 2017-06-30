MSNBC hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski Friday accused the White House of trying to force them to apologize for their tough comments on President Donald Trump in exchange for quashing a negative tabloid story.

In a column in the Washington Post, and then in a live appearance on "Morning Joe," the couple said top White House officials warned them earlier this year that the National Enquirer was planning an exposé about their relationship, and urged them to beg Trump to get the paper to back off.

The accusation came a day after Trump attacked the newly engaged couple on Twitter. Scarborough and Brzezinski were friendly with Trump in the early months of his candidacy, and had him on their show often. That warmness has evaporated since Trump took office in January, as Scarborough and Brzezinski have stepped up their criticism of him, and Trump has lobbed back insults.

Scarborough said on "Morning Joe" that he got calls from "three people at the very top of the administration" pointing out that Trump was friends with "the guy that runs the National Enquirer."

It was an apparent reference to David Pecker, the chief executive of American Media, Inc., which publishes the Enquirer. Pecker is longtime friends with Trump, whose relationship was the subject of a New Yorker article this week.

Scarborough went on: "And they said if you call the president up and you apologize for your coverage, then he will pick up the phone and basically spike the story," Scarborough said.

Scarborough and Brzezinski moderate a town hall during the presidential primaries with Trump in Charleston, South Carolina on Feb. 17, 2016. Mark Peterson/Redux / Redux for NBC News file

Prior to the reporters' calls, Brzezinski said, the Enquirer had been phoning her teenage daughters and friends for comment on the story, citing her ex-husband as a source. Scarborough added that he'd encountered a man in a van outside her home, who he took for a reporter staking her out.

Scarborough and Brzezinski said they refused to make calls to Trump about the story.

But Trump tweeted after the segment that Scarborough actually had called him to spike the story, and he refused.

Watched low rated @Morning_Joe for first time in long time. FAKE NEWS. He called me to stop a National Enquirer article. I said no! Bad show — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 30, 2017

Scarborough responded by calling Trump a liar. "I have texts from your top aides and phone records," Scarborough tweeted.

Yet another lie. I have texts from your top aides and phone records. Also, those records show I haven't spoken with you in many months. https://t.co/TZWiElo6Gs — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) June 30, 2017

The story ran on June 2 with the headline, "Joe & Mike: TV Couple's Sleazy Cheating Scandal."

The Enquirer tweeted out the story after Friday's "Morning Joe" segment and said later on its website that it wasn't involved in any discussions between the White House and the television personalities.

"At the beginning of June, we accurately reported a story that recounted the relationship between Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski, the truth of which is not in dispute," Dylan Howard, chief content officer at American Media, Inc., said in a statement.

"At no time did we threaten either Joe or Mika or their children in connection with our reporting on the story. We have no knowledge of any discussions between the White House and Joe and Mika about our story, and absolutely no involvement in those discussions," Howard said.