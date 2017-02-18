Thousands of people nationwide have vowed to spend their Presidents Day Weekend protesting President Donald Trump and his policies at "Not My President's Day" rallies scheduled to take place in at least 25 cities across the country.

Here is a look at some of this weekend's biggest demonstrations:

Location of Trump protests happening over President's Day Weekend. Sam Petulla

SATURDAY

"President's Day Weekend March and Rally - In support of all Immigrants and Refugees," Dallas

Six thousand people are expected to protest the Trump administration on Saturday in Dallas "to bring support and awareness to the immigrant and refugee communities," Eric Ramsey, the protest organizer, said. Ramsey said he hopes the rally's large showing will "let the establishment know that we do not agree with the hateful policies they are putting into place that further marginalize these communities."

He is planning a benefit concert and creating community service opportunities "to further bring the community together," following Saturday's event.

Demonstrators gather outside Trump Tower on Nov. 9. Daniel Acker / Bloomberg via Getty Images

"Free the People Immigration March / Sanctuary for All," Los Angeles

The Los Angeles march is shaping up to be this weekend's largest demonstration, with 20,000 people responding "going" and 62,000 others as "interested" in attending on the Saturday rally's Facebook page. Some of the march's demands include "an immediate stop to the ICE raids and deportations," and for Los Angeles to be established as a sanctuary city, according to the event description.

"Mourning The Presidency: A Mock Funeral for President's Day," New York

Hundreds of people have signed up to attend a "New Orleans-style mock funeral" in New York's Washington Square Park on Saturday. "Mourners" are asked to wear black or dress up as past presidents.

"Stop the Trump Agenda! Sarasota Rally & March," Sarasota, Florida

Several hundred people plan to take to the streets of Sarasota, Florida, on Saturday for an "organized independent resistance of the people from the grassroots."

Protesters sit in the international terminal at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco, California on January 29, 2017. JOSH EDELSON / AFP - Getty Images

SUNDAY

"Stop the Trump Agenda: Protest on 1 Month Anniv of Inauguration," Chicago

Another huge protest is planned for Sunday in Chicago. Five thousand people are expected to come together to resist the Trump administration's agenda of "racism, sexism, bigotry, and war," John Beacham, rally coordinator, said. Beacham stressed the importance of building a "united independent mass movement of people" to do this and highlighted the power of mass mobilization.

"Immigrants' March on all 50 State Capitols Presidents Day," Salem, Oregon

More than 1,200 people have pledged to show up to protest on the steps of the Oregon State Capitol in Salem on Sunday.

MONDAY

"Not My President's Day -- Rally," Los Angeles

This Los Angeles' "Not My President's Day" rally was the first of its kind to pop up on Facebook, inspiring many of the other "Not My President's Day" rallies that are taking place across the country this weekend. The purpose of the Monday rally is to show that President Trump "has attacked every value Californians embody," according to its Facebook page, where 3,500 have signed up to attend.

"Not My President's Day -- Rally (NYC)" New York

More than 12,000 New Yorkers are said to be attending the peaceful rally while 47,000 said they were interested in going on Facebook. Kashish Samsi, "Stronger Together" singer; disability activists Elizabeth Melas and Anastasia Somoza; and Youngsters Against Trump are some of the scheduled speakers. Arts for Art and The Resistance Band will be performing, according to Nova Calise, the rally organizer.

"Not My President's Day Rally (Washington DC)," Washington, D.C.

Members of the D.C. community plan to come together Monday to "stand in support of our brothers and sisters of different nationalities, backgrounds, races, religions, ability and sexual identity," to show that "Donald Trump's hate does not have a mandate anywhere, especially not in our District." Speakers will be announced on the rally's Facebook page and Twitter over the weekend, Meghan Loisann Schneider, one of the coordinators, said.

"Not My President's Day -- Rally (Chicago)," Chicago

Unlike the several of the rallies, one planned for Chicago on Monday claims not to have a specific message, but a pointed purpose: unity.

Focusing on just one issue, like immigration, would serve the administration's purpose and further divide the country, Laura Hartman, Chicago rally coordinator, explained.

"We want to fight the entirety of the administration," she said.

Members from the ACLU, the American Federation of Government Employees, Sousaphones Against Hate, and others from NMPD's partner organizations are scheduled to speak at the event where more than 3,000 people are expected.

There is also a planned reading of Coretta Scott King's 1986 letter to the Senate opposing Jeff Sessions, that Elizabeth Warren was silenced while reading earlier this month.

"Presidents Day Protest KC," Kansas City, Missouri

More than a thousand people are signed up on Facebook for Monday's rally in Kansas City, Missouri, which bills itself as an "informative gathering to hear from grassroots local and national organizations," community groups and private citizens.

"Not My President's Day Rally," Denver

Hundreds of people plan to attend a rally at the Colorado State Capitol in Denver on Monday. "Let's show this administration that Denver will continue to denounce these vile policies," organizers wrote on Facebook.

"Not My President's Day March," Milwaukee, Wisconsin

The Milwaukee Coalition Against Trump is planning this Monday rally and march to Sen. Ron Johnson's office that hundreds have signed up to attend.

"Not My President's Day," Salt Lake City

Salt Lake City's Monday sister march has garnered hundreds of attendees. Organizers bill the event as non-partisan "for anyone who objects to any of the harmful policies and fringe issues put forth by the new White House administration."

"ImPEACH NOW! (Not My) President's Day March," Atlanta

Georgia organizers are planning a "peach-ful" march on Monday in Atlanta that hundreds of demonstrators have signed up for on Facebook.